Quinn Ewers addresses uncertain Texas, NFL future ahead of College Football Playoff
By John Buhler
Between now and the middle of January, we will have some clarity on what Quinn Ewers plans to do next. The Texas starting quarterback has the Longhorns back in the College Football Playoff. That should be good enough to give him one more year to be the man in Austin, right? Not so fast... Ewers has been injury-prone throughout his college football career and Arch Manning looms large as well.
Simply put, Ewers has one of three options after this season comes to an end. He can turn pro and enter the 2025 NFL Draft, he can stay at Texas for one more season or he can transfer to another school to finish out his college career. Ewers has already transferred once before, having left Ohio State after one season to return to his home state's flagship university. This is not going to be easy.
The least likely option is for Ewers to return. He may be close with Manning, but it is Manning's time to lead the Longhorns on fall Saturdays next year. Ewers should probably declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, but his draft stock took a beating this year. He may not even be a first-round pick after what we saw this past season. Ewers may look to transfer, but does he really want to go to a Michigan State?
Ewers briefly addressed the concerns while being interviewed ahead of the College Football Playoff.
"I'm not sure yet, I'm just trying to win these games. I haven' thought about anything beyond that."
That is a very polished quarterback answer of nothingness, as we know he is lying through his teeth.
Texas is the largest first-round favorite this week, as the Longhorns are laying over 11 vs. Clemson.
Quinn Ewers acknowledges he has a big decision to make after this year
If I am Ewers, here is what I would do. If NFL talent evaluators give him a second-round grade or better, I would be turning pro after this season. If they give him a third-round grade or worse, I would look at transferring to another Power Four institution. Under no circumstances would I return to Texas. The program and fanbase seems like they are chomping at the bit to have Arch Manning start.
A first-round grade would make this a no-brainer decision. Ewers is not expected to be taken any higher than QB4 next spring. Some prognosticators have him as low as QB6. That would put him in the very late, first-round range or the upper middle of the second round. He will not be entering the NFL under as much pressure as he would feel if he stayed at Texas or transferred to another team.
I am sure Ewers feels right at home at Texas but he has had his time to be the next Vince Young or Colt McCoy. Unless he quarterbacks this team to a national title appearance, he will have probably come up short on all accounts. While I do think he is keeping his decision close to the vest, he has to know it is over for him at Texas after this playoff run. Does Ewers want to keep going to school or not?
Depending on how the playoff run goes, Ewers will either enter the draft or scramble to another team.