Quinn Ewers all but declares for NFL draft ahead of CFP semifinal
Quinn Ewers does not plan to play college football in 2025. Well, except for the one or two more games he intends to play in the College Football Playoff.
The Texas Longhorns quarterback has been the subject of countless transfer rumors with Arch Manning breathing down his neck. It's been clear that Manning will take over as the starter in Austin next season. Ewers' path could go one of two ways: Declaring for the NFL Draft or departing for a new program at the college level.
Ahead of Friday night's CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Ewers made it clearer than ever that he's planning to go pro.
"Do you expect to play college football next year," Pete Thamel asked.
"No, I don't," Ewers answered candidly.
Quinn Ewers doesn't see more CFB in his future despite NIL dollars on table
Ewers didn't outright declare for the draft though. He could still have a change of heart, especially if things don't go Texas' way in the College Football Playoff. We won't know for sure until he makes it official. For now, it seems he's ready to play his final downs at the college level, whether those take place on Friday or on Jan. 20 in the national championship game.
Carson Beck recently made the decision to transfer instead of declaring for the draft. He's reportedly going to get a multi-million NIL deal from Miami to replace Cam Ward. Ewers would have commanded even more money as a transfer, far more than he'd expect to make as a rookie quarterback in the NFL.
With that in mind, Ewers is likely to take a risk throwing his name into the NFL draft pot. He's not projected as a first-round pick at the moment.
Ewers' draft stock isn't as high as it has been in the past, but successfully leading the Longhorns through a playoff guantlet would only help his case.