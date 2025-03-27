Quinn Ewers' arm punt at lackluster pro day should make the Dallas Cowboys reconsider

I do not need any smoke and mirrors to prove my point this time around. For as highly touted as Quinn Ewers was coming out of high school, his college football career was chock full of ups and downs. He reclassified a year early so he could capitalize on that sweet kombucha tea deal to hand the ball off twice at Ohio State. Ewers wisely transferred to in-state power Texas and was great there.

However, a myriad of injuries, a lack of mobility and questionable decision making in games culminated in the quarterback who finally brought Texas back into not being anything close to a first-round pick. His final year at Texas was a successful one for him and the team, but everybody and their brother could not stop talking about Arch Manning this and Arch Manning that. That had to be hard.

While I quickly faded on Ewers throughout the season and NFL Draft process, I still believed he possessed one helluva a right arm. He used to show it off when he was coming out of high school in quarterback camps all around the country. Instead, he started to throw a few too many deep ball interceptions that were never close to being completions. The howitzer has become an arm punt.

The NFL's X account is trying to sell you on this being six points for Ewers' team, but that is a pick-six.

Quinn Ewers letting it fly at @TexasFootball's Pro Day 🎯 pic.twitter.com/gce5J49pHT — NFL (@NFL) March 25, 2025

Ewers was not as crisp at his Texas Pro Day with four incompletions and this ball that hung up there.

Quinn Ewers' NFL Draft stock may have Dallas Cowboys pivoting off him

The idea behind a team like his home state's Dallas Cowboys potentially drafting Ewers is that he could be Cooper Rush's replacement in the quarterback room. With Ewers expected to be a third-round pick, he would join a quarterback room headlined by a former SEC star and fourth-round pick in Dak Prescott. While Prescott has overachieved, he has been paid far more money than he deserves.

Ewers has been courted by several teams throughout the draft process. Outside of Dallas, the teams he has been connected to that are the most intriguing are the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Las Vegas has Geno Smith for the time being under center, while Pittsburgh has Mason Rudolph, I suppose... Regardless, Ewers could be a bargain as a third-round pick but nothing more.

What I like the most about Ewers' his game is his ability to spread the ball around in a pro style offense. He throws an accurate ball and puts his receivers in positions to make plays. What has me concerned the most about Ewers is he often struggled with SEC speed. It is the closest approximation to NFL speed in college football, but it is still not even close to being on that level.

To tie a bow on this, Ewers may be closer to Drew Lock or even Mason Rudolph coming out than we ever realized. There were times where Lock and Rudolph were seen as first-round picks very early in their respective draft processes. In time, Lock fell to the Denver Broncos in the second round for a reason. The same applies to Rudolph going to the Steelers in the third round several springs ago.

Ewers may just be a game player at this stage of his career, but I am wondering if he is all tapped out.