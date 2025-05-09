Quinn Ewers’ early struggles don’t take Zach Wilson off Dolphins chopping block

I have seen enough out of Quinn Ewers over the last few seasons to know that he can really play. He may have had his flaws during his college football career split between Ohio State and Texas, but this guy was simply too talented to fall to the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. As it turns out, he may have gone to the perfect situation for him, one where he will have a shot at starting.

Of course, Tua Tagovailoa will have to get hurt again and Ewers will have to outperform the former No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets in Zach Wilson. Truth be told, that is not an impossible parlay. Tagovailoa is one more injury from having to medically retire. Wilson cannot be trusted as far as he can throw a football in gym shorts at his BYU pro day. Ewers was a five-star coming out of high school...

That being said, he does have to earn his keep in South Beach. While it was largely expected, Ewers was not as crisp as everyone probably would have liked to have seen out of him in the early stages of Dolphins rookie minicamp. David Furones of The Sun Sentinel reported that "Quinn Ewers hit some passes, didn't hit others, but he's working with a bunch of receivers he's never thrown to" before.

This is the quarterback who brought Texas football back and into the College Football Playoff twice.

Theo Wease going up to get it was something to take away. A lot of half-speed drills otherwise.



Wilson may be ahead of Ewers on the depth chart, but time is on the rookie's side to eclipse him.

Quinn Ewers is still on track to usurp Zach Wilson in Dolphins QB room

Although Ewers, Tagovailoa and Wilson's paths into the NFL were all different, they are all part of the same Dolphins quarterback room for a reason. Head coach Mike McDaniel believes in these guys when nobody else would. Tagovailoa threw one of the prettiest spirals I saw in my career covering college football. For better or worse, Wilson could always spin it. Ewers has a howitzer of a right arm.

McDaniel is a smart guy, so he should be able to see what we all know to be true. Wilson has not done anything of note since his COVID year at BYU in 2020. For as promising of a player as Tagovailoa was coming out of Alabama, his injury concerns are why no other team will ever invest heavily in him. As for Ewers, he only enters the NFL with depreciated stock. He has the time to make his team a fortune.

Even though I think he might end up being a lesser version of the brittle Sam Bradford, the dude did bring Texas back. It had been a long time coming, but Ewers was the straw that stirred the drink for noted football alchemist Steve Sarkisian. Against my better judgment, I am not yet ready to quit Ewers. I have had the taste of what he can be, and I would like to see what the final product looks like.

If Ewers aims to reclaim his football career, it starts by beating out Wilson for the backup gig in Miami.