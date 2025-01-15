Quinn Ewers NFL Draft projection: 5 teams who should take a gamble on Texas QB
By John Buhler
After four years in college, Quinn Ewers has decided to take his talents to the NFL. Yes, the former Texas starting quarterback has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Entering this past season, Ewers was thought to be a candidate for the No. 1 overall pick, but another injury and an up-and-down season had him seriously contemplating coming back to school for one more year. It was never Texas.
With Arch Manning breathing down his neck, Ewers was always going to have to play somewhere else if he did decide to return to college football for a fifth season. The good news for him is he does not have to worry about that anymore. The bad news is I am not so sure he is even a first-round pick anymore. The position he plays might make him as such, but I think he might be a second-rounder.
So in the wake of Ewers officially declaring for the draft, I am going to do what I do best and put a dude on a team, bruh! This was easier said than done because I am not sure NFL teams know exactly what they are getting out of Ewers when he enters the league. Is he the five-star he was coming out of high school? Or have injuries done a number on his body? All I know is the dude can really sling it.
Let's start with a team that needs a long-term solution at quarterback beyond their 40-year-old.
5. New York Jets
The New York Jets are probably not going to take Ewers inside of the top 10. They have other more pressing issues to address than reach on a hit-or-miss quarterback prospect. However, I do think he could be in play for them in the early stages of day two. With Aaron Rodgers' future with the team in question, the Jets would present a very interesting starting point for Ewers' blossoming NFL career.
Then again, until I see the Jets make better strides organizationally, I cannot say that I would wish for any top prospect of note to go there. The good news is that could all change this offseason if they hire the right head coach and general manager. While Ewers may be a Texan at heart, I think he would have a better time making it work in New York than if he were to be drafted by the Giants instead.
The Jets are not going to be getting the next Christian Hackenberg with this second-round selection.
4. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks have a good thing going for now with Geno Smith under center, but they also need to hire a new offensive coordinator. Ryan Grubb lasted one year on Mike Macdonald's staff. While that does give me some pause for concern, I think Macdonald's background coaching college football would make Ewers a better-known commodity than some of the other NFL lifers to be had.
In a way, Ewers would kind of fit the football culture that makes Seattle such a special place. Even if I have my reservations about the new regime working out, Ewers could be the ideal quarterback for them moving forward. Keep in mind that Smith was not a homegrown player, and his predecessor Russell Wilson was a third-round pick out of Wisconsin. I kind of like Ewers going to Seattle a lot!
My only concern is nobody ever has a clue what the Seahawks decide to do during the NFL Draft.
3. Las Vegas Raiders
Who knows what the Las Vegas Raiders want to do this offseason? They need a quarterback in the worst way possible, but how sure are we they want to take one, or even trade up for one, picking at No. 6. If they were inside of the top four or picking in the top two, Shedeur Sanders would be their guy. Again, he still might be, but I would also keep an eye on Ewers potentially being a second-round pick.
The Silver and Black struck gold with their former second-round pick of note in Derek Carr way back in the day. Ewers is more talented than Carr, but it remains to be seen if he will have the staying power in the league as Carr has. Regardless, the Raiders need a solution at quarterback, either by way of a draft pick, a free agency acquisition or a trade target. Ewers to the Raiders is not the worst idea here.
The Raiders are going to land another quarterback this offseason, but I am not sure it will be Ewers.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
Hear me out. What if the Pittsburgh Steelers used their late first-round pick on Ewers? You need to remove the idea of him busting terribly hard like Kenny Pickett did coming out of Pitt three years ago. That was different and this is now. With the Steelers not expected to bring back either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, I would be in favor of them potentially going in this direction rather than with a retread.
Yinzers may be clamoring for Sam Darnold to come to town, but he devolved into a pumpkin in the postseason for Minnesota. While Kirk Cousins could be available, would you not rather have Ewers on a four-year deal than an aging Cousins on three? Besides, Ewers feels like a guy who could make it work in Pittsburgh. He is about ball. More importantly, he has the arm talent to succeed in the division.
Ewers can spin it like Terry Bradshaw could, but may be as good as Ben Roethlisberger was here.
1. Los Angeles Rams
The prototype I had for Quinn Ewers coming out is Matthew Stafford. We are talking about an SEC star from Texas with an arm that can wow you for days. While they can move a little, they will win and lose you games on how well the spin it. Ewers helped bring Texas back, and Stafford won the Rams their second Super Bowl. Don't you see it? Ewers is the heir apparent to take over for Los Angeles.
While the Los Angeles Rams made it a point to not participate very much in recent drafts, they do have an eye for talent in the first round. Jared Verse looks like a big hit. The same applies to Aaron Donald, Jared Goff and Todd Gurley. For that reason, I would not be shocked if the Rams took a quarterback with their late first-round pick. It might be Ewers or it could even be Jalen Milroe for L.A.
Ewers replacing Stafford sounds too picturesque for me to think of any other option for him today.