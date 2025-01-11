Quinn Ewers NFL Draft stock after QB makes clear he plans to go pro
Quinn Ewers could not power his Texas team past Ohio State in the College Football Playoff and now he's turning his attention towards preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft. But how do scouts and NFL Draft folks view Ewers' NFL potential?
Ewers is not in the same tier as the top two signal callers in this class. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will likely be selected in the top five, which is well above where Ewers should hear his name called.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe also deserves to be ranked in a tier above Ewers. His Crimson Tide did not make it to the CFP, but his speed and superior arm strength make him a better bet to become a starter. The conversation for Ewers begins after the first three quarterbacks in the draft go off the board.
Quinn Ewers scouting report
Fans of Ewers can really appreciate his ability to make plays off-script. He has a lot of savvy at the quarterback position, and he can make accurate throws from multiple arm angles. That's a valuable skill for a collegiate player to have when they're hoping to transition to the pros.
Ewers also possesses quality size that should make his transition easier to the pro game. He checks in at 6-foot-2 and weighs in at a solid 200 pounds. He has the right frame to absorb the pounding required in the NFL.
The former Texas gunslinger is limited by his lack of arm strength. His inability to really power the ball down the field on intermediate and deep throws was a limiting factor for the Longhorns' offense this year. He's much more of a distributor than a transcendent playmaker at the game's most important position.
One other issue that will give teams pause when it comes to Ewers is his propensity to make risky throws. He does not seem to have great self-awareness regarding his lack of arm strength. He must improve his decision-making if he wants to carve out a place on an NFL roster.
Where will Quinn Ewers be drafted?
Ewers does not possess the arm talent to be anything more than a low-end starter. Ideally, he can find a landing spot in the NFL where he can be an above-average backup for a team with an established star ahead of him.
That sort of player should not hear his name called before Round 3. Quarterbacks do tend to rise in the draft, though, which means Ewers could find a way to sneak into the bottom half of the second round if a team believes they can help eliminate mistakes from his game.
Ewers is a quality prospect but he does not have enough special tools to be considered an elite prospect. He's a reasonable roll of the dice in the third or fourth round for a team looking for a young backup but that should represent his ceiling as a draft prospect.