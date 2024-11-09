2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Quinn Ewers
Before the 2024 season, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was regarded as one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft. However, his stock has since taken a hit. In this report, we will examine the reasons behind this decline.
He has experienced an inconsistent season in 2024, notably dominating a highly regarded Michigan team at the time. Still, he was sidelined for a couple of weeks due to injury and was benched for backup quarterback Arch Manning during a few series.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback was a consensus 5-star prospect and ranked as the number-one player in the 2021 class. He committed to Ohio State, choosing the Buckeyes over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and others. After his freshman season at Ohio State, he entered the transfer portal and eventually transferred to Texas.
Let's dive into the analysis below.
Quinn Ewers NFL Draft Bio
Measurable Metric
Listed
Height:
6-foot-2
Weight:
210
Class:
Junior
Birthdate:
Mar. 15, 2003
Position:
Quarterback
Style:
Pro Style
Projected Draft Range:
Top 25
Grade:
4th Round
Strengths
Ewers possesses very good arm strength by rotating and driving through his hips to generate velocity, allowing him to throw consistently 40 to 50 yards or more. He has solid foot quickness as he sets up and slides laterally or climbs vertically to avoid free rushers. He has the ability to adjust his release point at various angles.
He can identify coverages pre-snap and hold safeties with his eyes. In the pocket, he showcases solid pocket mobility and awareness to evade pressure and throw on the run if needed. He also has solid ball placement in the short areas of the field.
Weaknesses
Ewers has adequate and inconsistent footwork, and his mechanics require refinement. He doesn't consistently set and align his feet in the direction he is throwing. In the intermediate to deep levels of the field, he displays adequate ball placement and anticipation. He often forces receivers to adjust mid-route and throws errant passes outside the numbers.
He struggles with his post-snap progressions, often rushing due to a lack of poise under pressure. He tends to stare down one read after the snap, which results in errant throws or turnovers. His field vision and patience are questionable, and he has adequate competitive toughness. Decision-making is often lacking because he consistently tends to force issues.
Summary
Ewers is a quarterback with a strong arm and good mobility in the pocket. He’s a vertical passing threat who could thrive in a West Coast offense where they prioritize the run and play-action. He is fluid and flexible as a thrower, capable of extending plays with his legs.
However, his mechanics require refinement and he struggles with post-snap progressions. His execution play-by-play is still very inconsistent, and much of it stems from his mechanics and lack of poise in the pocket.
As of now, he is graded as a day three prospect who will need development. NFL offenses are more complex, and his progression issues could hinder his speed as a pro quarterback.
