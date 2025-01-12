5 Quinn Ewers transfer destinations that should force Texas QB to stay in college
By John Buhler
With Carson Beck deciding not to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Georgia quarterback has paved the way for Quinn Ewers to do something similar. Beck is on his way to South Beach to hang out with his girlfriend, make some more sweet NIL and maybe play some good football for Mario Cristobal. Ewers has probably played his last down for Texas, so should he turn pro or hit the portal?
While Ewers has banked enough starts over the last three years at Texas to merit entering the NFL Draft, his injury concerns and an inability to feel the pressure coming could make him a sitting duck in the NFL next season if he were thrust into action. Since he has one more year of eligibility left, what is to say the former Ohio State quarterback could not transfer a second time after Texas' playoff run?
Ewers could get similar NIL compensation to what Beck reportedly got from Miami. He has the livelier arm of the two prototype pocket passers. Ewers has more playoff experience than Beck, but there is not really much else separating the two as pro prospects. While Ewers is far more likely to turn pro and leave the college game behind forever, there are programs that may make him reconsider.
Here are five that I think Ewers could benefit from transferring to one for last ride in college football.
5. Michigan State Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans may seem like a shock to be on this list, but hear me out. They have been one of the teams reportedly tied to Ewers should he transfer. This is because Michigan State has several big-pocketed boosters, many of whom own NBA teams. We know Jonathan Smith is a savvy offensive-minded head coach, but even he needs more help than what Aidan Chiles can offer.
Ooh Chiles, things are going to get easier for the Spartans in the Big Ten with Ewers under center for one season. Not to say Michigan State would be this year's version of Indiana in 2025, but Ewers would help bridge the gap towards the Spartans being relevant in a new Big Ten. Plus, playing in a northern climate would be a great way for Ewers to show off his rocket arm to scouts in the elements.
Oregon may be in play for him as well, but Michigan State feels like the Big Ten team worth watching.
4. Ole Miss Rebels
You know what, why not? The Ole Miss Rebels have nothing to lose after failing to qualify for the College Football Playoff this past year. Lane Kiffin's team was dripping with talent but still managed to go 9-3 with three SEC losses. With Jaxson Dart turning pro, Ewers could come in and give the Rebels offense the boost it needs to have its best year since the early 1960s under Johnny Vaught.
In addition to putting up a ton of stats in Kiffin's high-octane offense, transferring to Ole Miss would be a great way to stick it to The Mannings. This is the first family in football's homestead, as Archie and Eli starred there, and Cooper went there! Ole Miss is a school Arch Manning did not really consider because of its head coach. What if Ewers and Kiffin teamed up to do something special?
Unfortunately, as it is with the Manning sweepstakes, Ole Miss will come up a distant fourth for Ewers.
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
The Alabama Crimson Tide are in a state of transition as a program. It will be year two of Kalen DeBoer at the helm. With Jalen Milroe turning pro, all signs point to Austin Mack taking over as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback. This may make DeBoer look like a genius, or it may make him look like the 21st version of Ray Perkins. Bringing in Ewers makes Alabama become quite powerful.
While I am not ready to count out Mack just yet, I think giving him one more year as a backup seems like the right call. Remember, Milroe did see a little bit of action during Bryce Young's final season with the Crimson Tide before he took over in 2023. Ewers is the ideal quarterback to bridge the gap from the end of the Nick Saban era in Tuscaloosa, to that being one entirely of DeBoer's doing at Alabama.
Upon arrival, Ewers would transform Alabama from a playoff pretender into a serious contender.
2. North Carolina Tar Heels
This is the outside-the-box move to keep your eye on. While I am not in favor of Ewers learning the ropes from Freddie Kitchens as his offensive coordinator, I think Ewers would benefit tremendously from spending one year under Bill Belichick's tutelage. He may be new to the college game, but he is the greatest NFL head coach of all time. Simply put, he will have Ewers ready for the NFL come 2026.
Under Mack Brown, North Carolina had great quarterback play. Sam Howell was a big star for the Tar Heels before Drake Maye became the best thing to happen to the program since Julius Peppers. For the sake of my False Start co-host and Tar Heel fanatic Cody Willimas, let's bring Ewers to Chapel Hill for one last ride. The ACC is more wide open next season than you would think. Ewers beat Clemson!
If Miami is willing to back up the Brinks truck to get Carson Beck, UNC should do the same for Ewers.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
It is obvious, right? While it may be the Gunner Stockton show in Athens, do we really trust him? Texas' quarterback room last year was quite similar to Georgia's. They had a well-entrenched pocket passer at starter, with an intriguing dual-threat runner backing him up. Stockton is an alluring quarterback prospect, but he is not Arch Manning. Ewers would be able to fend him off for a year before the NFL.
As it is the case in Texas, Georgia runs a very pro-style offense under Mike Bobo. While Bobo was a huge advocate for Stockton throughout his high school recruitment, Ewers might be the quarterback to unlock the Georgia receiving corps we have not seen in ages. Precision passers like Matthew Stafford, Aaron Murray and Beck flourished in this system. Ewers could win a national title at Georgia.
While he may turn pro anyway, there are several great options to be had for Ewers in the portal, too.