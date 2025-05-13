Rachel Heck’s journey away from golf proved not everyone’s path is the same

The Annika Award is given to the Top Female Division Golfer in the country. In 2021, the recipient was Stanford's Rachel Heck. The younger golfer seemed destined to become one of the next great golfers. In 2017, she was the youngest to compete in the US Open, finishing in a tie for 33rd.

She continued her tear through the collegiate level and seemed poised to begin her pro career. In 2021, she finished third at the Augusta Women's National. Also, in 2022, she finished a tie for 60th at the Evian Championship.

Instead of turning pro, she has chosen a higher purpose. She decided to go in the United States Air Force and serve her country. In the spirit of Pat Tillman, the amateur standout has decided to stay amateur and find a higher calling.

As the summer starts up, the United States celebrates its patriotism with Memorial Day, Flag Day and the 4th of July, it's important to look at ways that young men and women are choosing to serve and forgo what they might earn.

The newest Air Force officer spoke to Golfweek.com about her decision. Seeing them do that and seeing them compete, frankly, there has not been a moment where I have second-guessed my decision at all. I absolutely loved cheering them on, seeing my friends like, you know, Sadie (Englemann) and Lauren Miller working their way up on the mini tours, all the way to Karl (Vilips) and Michael (Thorbjornsen) and the PGA.

Heck, while serving, also is interested in a job in private equity after her service.

She had a love of golf since an early age, but her decision to stay amateur while serving her country can speak to her higher purpose and someone for young daughters to emulate.

She missed the cut at Augusta National last month but will continue her amateur status as she competes at the Women's Open Amateur this summer.

She is similar to other heroic people such as Francis Ouimet and Pat Tillman. Ouimet was an American golfer who won the US Open in 1913 and chose to stay amateur to help grown the game in the country.

Tillman was an NFL player for the Arizona Cardinals but turned a multi-million-dollar contract to serve in the Army after the September 11th terrorist attacks. He was killed in action in 2004.

Heck won many tournaments and many trophies. But as the country's patriotism is celebrated this summer, her proudest moment may have been when she had her Lieutenant bars upon graduating from Air Force Officer Training School. The country and young women should look for role models like her in the sports world and beyond.