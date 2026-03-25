RAF 07 Tsarukyan vs. Poullas 2: Preview, picks, how to watch and more

On March 28, the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL will play host to RAF 07: Tsarukyan vs. Poullas 2. This is a huge event for the budding young promotion and a must-watch for any true combat sports fans.

What is RAF and how does it work?

The freestyle wrestling organization was founded nearly a year ago in April 2025 by Chad Bronstein, Terri Francis, and professional wrestling icons Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan, the latter of whom passed away last August. RAF brings together a wide range of competitors, including collegiate and Olympic wrestlers, high school wrestlers, and both retired and active MMA fighters, which forms a big part of the excitement leading into RAF 07.

The RAF website explains, in what essentially amounts to a mission statement for its cause: "Real American Freestyle is designed to showcase the purity and drama of wrestling at the highest level. With clear rules, action-oriented scoring and definitive endings, every match promises intensity from start to finish."

But how exactly do these matches at RAF play out?

In the world of RAF, the action unfolds over three two-minute rounds, with quick 30-second breaks in between. At the end of regulation, the wrestler who boasts the higher score is declared the victor. However, in case of a tie, the winner is chosen based on criteria that emphasizes who scored the last point.

Most RAF contests are decided on points, but other match outcomes include pinfalls, technical falls, disqualifications, or if a wrestler is injured and cannot continue. For more about the scoring rules and the various ways matches can end, visit the official Real American Freestyle website.

RAF 07 main event and co-main event:

The promotion’s seventh numbered card will feature 11 fights, four of them being title bouts, and several high-profile debuts. The headliner serves as a rematch of a tense clash from the previous RAF card, RAF 06: Cejudo vs. Faber. Also on tap at RAF 07 is a co-main event featuring two polarizing MMA personalities, who look to back up their outspoken trash talk with a showdown on the mat.

Main Event (Middleweight Bout): Arman Tsarukyan vs. Georgio Poullas

Arman Tsarukyan is no stranger to controversy. Despite being one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC and a standout of their lightweight division, the 29-year-old Armenian fighter has injected some of that explosive personality into the RAF scene. Their initial encounter at RAF 06 saw Tsarukyan defeat Georgio Poullas by decision (5-3), but immediately afterward, a scuffle broke out involving both fighters and their teams — forcing security and RAF personnel to intervene.

Echoing a principle from RAF’s CMO Eric Bischoff (and one of my all-time favorite pro wrestling personalities) — “Controversy Creates Cash.” In any sport, especially the world of combat, ignoring a rivalry or unresolved drama isn’t exactly practical. You probably don't want to 'promote' it outright, but combat sports thrive by confronting heated issues head-on or leveraging tension to develop a more intense story, and in turn — more eyes on the product.

Now, with Tsarukyan vs. Poullas 2 taking center stage at RAF 07, I think it's pretty safe to say the post-fight antics drew enough buzz to warrant a second encounter. Expect tighter security and more officials on deck to maintain a professional environment. We’d prefer to keep things from boiling over again... right?

Now, onto my official prediction for the rematch.

Their first bout was intense, and I’m not just referencing the post-fight stuff. Tsarukyan was visibly irritated over what he believed were repeated fouls by Poullas, making for a pretty scrappy affair overall. With all due respect to Poullas and his credentials, I wouldn’t underestimate a premier athlete like Tsarukyan, whose attitude is 100% full throttle and fueled by an fiery desire to win.

Are they both hot-headed? No doubt. And unless these combustible elements explode in some uncontainable way (a DQ finish would honestly be nuts), I believe Tsarukyan comes out on top once again if we're just talking pure skill.

Prediction: Arman Tsarukyan

Co-Main Event (Cruiserweight Bout): Colby Covington vs. Dillon Danis

While we're on the subject of combustible elements, I think Colby Covington and Dillon Danis embody that tagline perfectly.

Both fighters have made a name for themselves in the combat sports scene, thanks to their bold personalities and antics both in and out of competition. Danis is probably best known for catching Khabib Nurmagomedov's post-fight fury at UFC 229, while Covington has equally drawn enemies along the way, including his former best friend turned bitter rival Jorge Masvidal, and another arguable all-time MMA rivalry (with much better fights) opposite Kamaru Usman.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this all leads to another post-fight scuffle or even a heated in-fight clash. Looking at their experience and skills, Colby Covington definitely has the edge — he’s a former NCAA Division I All-American, after all. Again, not to say that Danis lacks a grappling pedigree, but he has dabbled in everything from celebrity boxing to MMA, and of course, his base in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. When discussing Covington, you can't ignore his wrestling skills being the bread and butter for "Chaos."

To be honest, I find it hard to trust Dillon Danis, as he's way too unpredictable and more of a name than anything. Yes, Covington is very much on the same boat, but he's still a viable fighter at heart. Considering Danis’ unfamiliarity with RAF (since this is his first fight in the promotion), the overall fight-time experience and skill gap, and the fact that "Chaos" is a key face of RAF's efforts — I'm leaning the former interim UFC Welterweight Champion in this one.

Prediction: Colby Covington

RAF 07: The rest of the card

Other fights on the RAF 07: Tsarukyan vs. Poullas 2 card include (detailed rundown here):

Cruiserweight Championship Bout: Kyle Dake (c) vs. Parker Keckeisen

Vacant Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Akhmed Tazhudinov vs. Kyle Snyder

Women's Middleweight Championship Bout: Kennedy Blades (c) vs. Milana Dudieva

Heavyweight Championship Bout: Wyatt Hendrickson (c) vs. Trent Hillger

Featherweight Bout: Bo Bassett vs. Vladimer Khinchegashvili

Cruiserweight Bout: Khidir Saipudinov vs. Aeoden Sinclair

Middleweight Bout: Tajmuraz Salkazanov vs. Jason Nolf

Light Heavyweight Bout: Pat Downey vs. Trent Hidlay

Featherweight Bout: Johnni DiJulius vs. Conor Beebe

How to watch RAF 07?