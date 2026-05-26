RAF 09 Steveson vs. Romanov: Full card, preview, picks, how to watch and more

Fans can stream every second of the action live on Fox Nation, with multiple matchups promising drama from start to finish.

On May 30, the College Park Center in Arlington, TX will play host to RAF 09: Steveson vs. Romanov. This is a huge event for the budding young promotion and a must-watch for any true combat sports fans.

What is RAF and how does it work?

The freestyle wrestling organization was founded in April 2025 by Chad Bronstein, Terri Francis, and professional wrestling icons Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan, the latter of whom passed away last August. RAF brings together a wide range of competitors, including collegiate and Olympic wrestlers, high school wrestlers, and both retired and active MMA fighters, which forms a big part of the excitement leading into RAF 09.

The RAF website explains, in what essentially amounts to a mission statement for its cause: "Real American Freestyle is designed to showcase the purity and drama of wrestling at the highest level. With clear rules, action-oriented scoring and definitive endings, every match promises intensity from start to finish."

But how exactly do these matches at RAF play out?

In the world of RAF, the action unfolds over three two-minute rounds, with quick 30-second breaks in between. At the end of regulation, the wrestler who boasts the higher score is declared the victor. However, in case of a tie, the winner is chosen based on criteria that emphasizes who scored the last point.

Most RAF contests are decided on points, but other match outcomes include pinfalls, technical falls, disqualifications, or if a wrestler is injured and cannot continue. For more about the scoring rules and the various ways matches can end, visit the official Real American Freestyle website.

RAF 09 main event and co-main event:

The promotion’s ninth numbered card will showcase 11 fights, including two championship bouts, multiple MMA stars (both present and of the past), and some high-profile debuts (especially in the main event).

The headliner at RAF 09 will see an Olympic gold medalist and buzzing MMA prospect go up against a UFC heavyweight alumni. In the co-main event, two MMA legends who once reached the pinnacle of UFC glory are set to battle in what could best be described as a clash of the Americans. RAF 09 will also feature the debut of UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar, as he faces off with former UFC bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili (previously scheduled to debut at RAF 08, until a last-minute injury to Henry Cejudo scrapped that headlining bout).

Main Event (Heavyweight Bout): Gable Steveson vs. Alexandr Romanov

Welcome to Real American Freestyle, Gable Steveson.

Steveson is no stranger to the world of wrestling, where he stands as one of the most decorated heavyweight American wrestlers of his generation.

Most notably, he won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in the 125 kg freestyle division. A two-time NCAA Division I National Champion, four-time Big Ten champion, and five-time All-American at the University of Minnesota, Steveson has also received the prestigious Dan Hodge Trophy twice (in 2021 and 2022). In wrestling, this accolade is the equivalent of the esteemed Heisman Trophy in college football, and Steveson's back-to-back honors marked the first heavyweight in history to win it multiple times.

He will take on heavyweight MMA fighter Alexandr Romanov, who has already made a previous appearance in RAF, having lost to Mason Parris (who is actually one of Steveson's biggest rivals) back at RAF 02 in October 2025. The Moldovan native had a 10-fight stint in the UFC, where he amassed a solid 7–3 record, even being ranked in the top 15 at one point after his impressive 5–0 start in the promotion. His UFC contract wasn't renewed after a November 2024 win over Rodrigo Nascimento, and later in January 2025, Romanov announced he signed with the Professional Fighters League (where he's gone on to have 2–2 record in PFL since then).

Romanov, with an MMA record of 22–4–1, is certainly no heavyweight slouch. However, the world of RAF is likely to be Steveson's wheelhouse by a wide margin.

Steveson, still just 25 years old, has youth and athleticism on his side. His exceptional athleticism as a heavyweight clearly surpasses that of 35-year-old Romanov. Although Romanov also has a background in international freestyle wrestling before transitioning to mixed martial arts, this matchup seems poised to be Steveson's coming-out party in the RAF scene. He'll likely aim to replicate the dominance he exhibited throughout his highly acclaimed wrestling career.

Prediction: Gable Steveson

Co-Main Event (Catchweight Bout): Colby Covington vs. Chris Weidman

It's "Chaos" vs. "The All-American" in your RAF 09 co-main event, as UFC veterans Colby Covington and Chris Weidman go head-to-head. Covington gets his wish after calling out Weidman in his post-victory interview at RAF 07.

Covington, a former interim UFC Welterweight Champion, was a top contender in the division throughout the late 2010s and early 2020s. Earlier this month, it was reported that Covington had informed the UFC of his decision to retire.

On the other hand, Weidman is perhaps best known for stunning the world in July 2013 when he ended Anderson Silva's dominant reign by knocking him out cold and capturing the UFC Middleweight Championship. He successfully defended the title three times during his reign. However, his post-championship years were marked by brutal knockout setbacks and a devastating leg injury in 2021, ultimately leading to his retirement from MMA competition in January 2025.

Covington is already 2–0 in Real American Freestyle, having defeated troublemaker Dillon Danis back at RAF 07 in March, and successfully beating Luke Rockhold (a former Weidman rival, actually) in his promotional debut at RAF 05 in January. This will be Weidman's first match on an RAF mat, but wrestling isn't new to 41-year-old, as he's an accomplished amateur wrestler (two-time NJCAA All-American and a two-time NCAA Division I All-American) prior to his transition into mixed martial arts.

There are numerous factors that could significantly influence this matchup. Covington's exceptional cardio, gas tank, and relentless pace have long been his trademarks in the cage, and those qualities clearly carry over to the world of RAF. Despite both fighters getting up there in age, it's important to note that Covington is a welterweight who barely cuts any weight, whereas Weidman would cut weight to reach 185 pounds and has even competed at light heavyweight during his career.

Can Covington impose his relentless, grind-you-down style on Weidman, pushing him into those signature deep waters he loves to brag about? Or can Weidman use his size and frame advantage to outpower Covington’s game? I'm really intrigued by this matchup, but honestly, I might lean slightly toward Mr. "Chaos" to improve to a 3–0 record on the RAF mat.

Prediction: Colby Covington

RAF 09: The rest of the card

Other fights on the RAF 09: Steveson vs. Romanov card include (detailed rundown here):

Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Kyle Snyder (c) vs. Givi Matcharashvili

Lightweight Bout: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Frankie Edgar

Vacant Featherweight Championship Bout: Real Woods vs. Ibragim Ilyasov

Middleweight Bout: Jason Nolf vs. Christopher Minto

Cruiserweight Bout: Parker Keckeisen vs. Georgios Kougioumtsidis

Lightweight Bout: Zain Retherford vs. Antrell Taylor

Lightweight Bout: Bajrang Punia vs. Ridge Lovett

Women's Catchweight Bout: Lucia Perez vs. Cameron Guerin

Middleweight Bout: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Keelon "Mugzy" Jimison

How to watch RAF 09?

Date: May 30, 2026

May 30, 2026 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Location: College Park Center of University of Texas at Arlington; Arlington/Dallas, TX

College Park Center of University of Texas at Arlington; Arlington/Dallas, TX TV Information: Streaming live exclusively on Fox Nation