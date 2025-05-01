Rafael Devers finally admits that move to DH was in his own best interest

Perhaps the biggest lingering question mark around the entire MLB this past offseason was who was going to play third base for the Boston Red Sox. What seemed like a ridiculous concern quickly became a reality when Boston shockingly out-bid several other teams for Alex Bregman.

When Bregman’s deal with the Red Sox became official, Rafael Devers still remained confident that he was a third baseman and he would continue to play the hot corner for Alex Cora. Many thought Bregman would be the one making a position change and go to second base. 32 games into the season and Devers has yet to pick up a glove. It sure sounds like that will continue to be the case but Devers is actually okay with that.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Red Sox’ Rafael Devers accepts DH role

In all 32 games the Red Sox have played this season, Rafael Devers has been in the lineup as a designated hitter. Devers got off to a bit of a slow start but has since started to come back around. With each passing day, the veteran is starting to become more and more comfortable in the DH role, including mentally and physically.

A year ago, Devers had a couple different injuries that kept him sidelined. Between knee and shoulder issues, Devers missed a total of 43 games in 2024. The last eight games of the season, the Red Sox themselves decided to shut him down to eliminate the risk of further injury as they were out of playoff contention anyway. Boston’s plan for 2025 may be to run Devers out all 162 games.

When Devers was asked if he felt like it was feasible to play in every game this season, his response was clear and quite simple.

“Sí,” Devers said. “I feel good. I feel healthy. You don’t know what’s going to happen during the season but at this point and time, I feel very good. I feel healthy. I feel like I can do that.”

After an immense amount of hesitation, it sure sounds like Devers has changed his tone. Moving to DH has made Devers realize the less strain he is putting on his body and presents him with the opportunity to perform to his full potential as a hitter. Moving forward, do not be surprised if things start to click in Boston now that the expectations and drama (for the lack of a better term) surrounding Bregman and Devers is settled.