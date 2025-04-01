Rafael Devers' best chance to end early-season slump is to copy the Yankees

The Boston Red Sox have put together quite an exciting past few months. After being heavily involved in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, they eventually lost the bidding war to the New York Mets, but the fact that they were involved should be exciting. After this, they added Garrett Crochet in a huge trade and recently inked him to a six-year contract extension. Additions of Walker Buehler and Alex Bregman finished the offseason.

The addition of Bregman has the potential to make or break the franchise. On one hand, the team added a superstar infielder to play the hot corner. Bregman is a great third baseman with veteran leadership that the Red Sox need. He came in and took Rafael Devers' place at third base, which didn't sit well with the Boston star.

Devers was initially reluctant to move from the hot corner to the designated hitter role. After weeks of useless drama, Devers finally caved and agreed to be the DH for Boston, but the season couldn't have started out any worse for him.

It wouldn't be a bad idea for Rafael Devers to try the torpedo bat

Devers is still hitless on the year after five games. He's 0 for 19 with 15 strikeouts, all coming as the DH this season. Having such a gaping hole at the top of the lineup handicaps Boston quite a bit. Maybe Devers can take a page out of the New York Yankees' book to break out of this slump.

When I say that, I mean that Devers could try to use the new "torpedo bat" in the coming days. This style of bat has taken the league by storm with players like Jaz Chisholm Jr. and Elly De La Cruz slugging multi-homer games over the last few days with the bat. The idea behind the bat is to move some of the wood from the parts of the bat that don't get used into parts of the bat that do get used. In theory, this would decrease mishits and increase barrels. In reality, it's been awesome for practically everybody using them.

There's a reason why everybody is starting to use them and they can't say enough good things about them. With the weight distributed differently, the bat allows the hitter to be in more control of the bat he's swinging. It wouldn't be a bad idea for Devers to give it a shot. It can't get any worse.