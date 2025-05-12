Rafael Devers contract won't be what stops a Cubs trade

The Chicago Cubs' potential pursuit of Boston Red Sox superstar Rafael Devers is merely a pipe dream.

Doubt has crept into the public's minds about Devers' long-term future in Boston following a recent meeting with ownership. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic poured gasoline on the Red Sox (eventually) trading the three-time All-Star, deeming it not "all that far-fetched."

Cubs fans have begun fantasizing about Devers ruling the North Side, knowing their club has a massive hole in the infield at the hot corner. But we're here to tell you that's not happening, even if owner Tom Ricketts was suddenly willing to boast a high payroll.

The Red Sox trading Rafael Devers at some point 'isn't all that far-fetched,' per @Ken_Rosenthal pic.twitter.com/dONEMeuWxd — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) May 12, 2025

Rafael Devers won't get traded to the Cubs because the Red Sox aren't moving him

Not only does Devers not align with Ricketts' vision of cost-effective baseball, but the Red Sox ostensibly have no interest in dealing him. Yes, one of the MLB's most renowned and tapped-in insiders. However, the tea leaves suggest discussions between the standout slugger and Boston's brass centered around the two sides syncing up rather than a possible breakup.

Devers has seemingly been disgruntled since Boston landed prized offseason acquisition Alex Bregman via free agency to hijack his third base spot. Now the Red Sox are asking him to switch positions ... again. He's gotten demonstrably frustrated with the front office, namely, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.

Yet, Jacob Zanolla of the Cubs Insider doesn't see a "realistic scenario" where Devers is moved, let alone to the North Siders. Despite turmoil in Beantown and Chicago's pressing need at third, money remains a factor. Regardless of whether the Red Sox wanted to part ways with the 28-year-old, it's easier said than done, for financial reasons.

"Who wants that contract?" Zanolla asked, referencing the 10-year, $313.5 million pact Devers signed with Boston in January 2023.

Contrary to Zanolla's belief, we'd expect several suitors to vie for Devers' services if he were made available. Especially given his production at the plate upon the calendar flipping to April, and in Boston's latest series win over the Kansas City Royals.