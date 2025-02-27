Rafael Devers isn't only Red Sox infielder who should lose his job to top prospect

The Boston Red Sox have made the moves to improve their roster heading into the 2025 season. They added Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to the starting rotation. Buehler is looking to bounce back from a few down years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crochet is entering his second season as a starter and could be primed for a huge year as the Red Sox's ace.

But the biggest move the Red Sox made was the addition of Alex Bregman. Bregman's addition to the roster didn't come without some drama though.

The addition of Bregman caused the Red Sox to want to move Rafael Devers to the designated hitter role. This would allow Bregman to slot in at third base with top prospect Kristian Campbell eyeing an opening day start at second base.

But Devers is reportedly refusing to move off third base. Either way, Devers could be headed for the DH role with a top prospect eyeing his spot on the field.

He might not be the only starter who could lose their spot on the field to a top prospect either.

Marcelo Mayer could take Trevor Story's spot sooner rather than later

Trevor Story is Boston's starting shortstop, but the future at the position belongs to top prospect Marcelo Mayer. If Mayer continues to play like he has, the future could be now in Boston.

Story has struggled to stay on the field for the last few years. Over the course of his three seasons with the Red Sox, Story has only played 163 games.

Mayer will eventually takeover for Story, but what's stopping the Red Sox from making that decision right now? The 22-year-old prospect slashed .307/.370/.480 in the minor leagues last year and he's looked even more impressive in spring training.

Have a game, Marcelo Mayer!



MLB's No. 12 prospect swats a two-run homer and rips an RBI triple on a three-hit day for the @RedSox.

During Thursday's contest with the Detroit Tigers, Mayer ripped a rocket triple off Jack Flaherty to begin his day. He singled in his next at bat before crushing a two-run home run off Kenta Maeda to end his day. The top prospect finished the day 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored.

If he can continue to roll like this, the outlook for Boston's infield is simple. Bregman mans the hot corner with Mayer at shortstop. Campbell would play second base with Triston Casas at first base.

This would be a simple plan if Devers accepts his spot as the DH.