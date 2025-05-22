Rafael Devers isn’t the only Red Sox veteran fed up now

Rafael Devers found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in spring training when he said he had no interest in being a regular DH for the Boston Red Sox. He found himself in the headlines again when he said he had no interest in playing first base after Triston Casas' season-ending injury. Devers might be comfortable as a DH now, but he clearly isn't thrilled with Red Sox management. Liam Hendriks joined Devers in the "dissatisfied with current role" club.

Hendriks feels as if he hasn't been used enough by manager Alex Cora, and that played a role in what turned out to be a frustrating outing for him on Wednesday. Hendriks gave up three runs on three hits while recording only two outs and wound up being the losing pitcher against the New York Mets. What he said postgame was pretty eye-opening.

Hendriks believes he's been the "last guy in the bullpen," on a couple of occasions, and it's been harder for him to adjust to a lesser workload. He's frustrated by this reality.

Liam Hendriks is the latest Red Sox player to be frustrated with his role

To an extent, Hendriks is right. He entered the day tied for sixth among Red Sox pitchers in appearances since he was activated off the IL on April 19. Wednesday was his first appearance in five days and his third in the last 11 days. That isn't all that great in an eight-man bullpen. Still, though, for him to pitch more, he has to earn it. Nights like tonight won't help his cause, and he knows that well.

Hendriks believes he'll be better with more consistent work, which might make sense, but it's hard for Cora to justify using him more when he struggles like this. Hendriks entered the night with six walks on his ledger in just 10.2 innings of work, and while he didn't walk anybody in this game, he got hit hard.

At the end of the day, while Hendriks was once a dominant closer, he hasn't been that guy since 2022, as he missed time while undergoing Cancer treatment and after undergoing Tommy John Surgery. He might get back to that level, but he's going to have to show it before he's used as often as he might like. Hopefully, Hendriks can do that, as there are few players more fun to root for in the league.