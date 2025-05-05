Rafael Devers sends message to Red Sox about playing 1B without saying a word

The Boston Red Sox have a first base dilemma after Triston Casas suffered a ruptured left patellar tendon in Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins, which will sideline him for the season. With that, the Red Sox have to come up with a solution as to who will be the long-term answer at first base the rest of the way. One idea that was brought up was potentially moving superstar Rafael Devers from designated hitter to first base, an idea that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow didn't rule out, but manager Alex Cora shut down.

If you wanted Devers' answer to that hypothetical idea, he's not entertaining it. Not with wods, but by actions. Chris Cotillo of Mass Live said on Sunday that Devers doesn't want to talk about the topic, and he declined interview requests from reporters "three times in the last 36 hours knowing what the line of questioning is going to be."

FWIW: Devers does not want to talk about this for whatever reason. He has declined interview requests from the beat three times in the last 36 hours knowing what the line of questioning is going to be. https://t.co/9h25oaRner — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 5, 2025

Rafael Devers uses silence to shut down move to first base idea

Actions speak louder the words, and Devers not even entertaining questions shows you what he thinks about that idea.

Devers has had his fair share of questions about his role on the team. After the team brought in former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, Devers let it be known that he didn't want to give up the position. Ultimately, Devers conceded and served in the designated hitter role all season long.

With Casas out for the season, Breslow ran down potential ideas regarding how to replace him and didn't rule out Devers as an option. But Cora was more adamant on not moving Devers to a new position, stressing that he's the team's designated hitter.

For now, the Red Sox are going to run it with Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro, the latter of whom was called up from Triple-A. It will remain to be seen if either player can play well enough to main tain the starting role. If not, there will be questions as to whether or not the Red Sox should look outside of the organization for first basemen.