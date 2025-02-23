Rafael Devers update gives Red Sox window to favor Alex Bregman over star’s wishes

Alex Bregman will make his debut for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday in spring training. And given the newscycle and comments around the team, specifically from Rafael Devers, it's certainly a fun wrinkle that his debut with his new team will come at third base.

Devers, of course, expressed a bit of dismay and stubbornness immediately following the Bregman signing by saying he played third base and wouldn't consider a move to designated hitter this season. We can argue all day about what the best course of action is (it's definitely Devers at DH, though), but it created a bit of drama early in spring training that Alex Cora will have to navigate.

However, if the buzz of Bregman beginning Opening Day at third base, Devers at DH and top prospect Kristian Campbell at second base continues throughout the spring, Cora's decision might be getting made easier to make that call already thanks to the latest update on the highest-paid player on the roster, Devers.

Rafael Devers still isn't healthy, lending further evidence he should move to DH

Devers has still yet to make his spring training debut and Cora insinuated on Saturday that's because he's still not 100% healthy. He battled through shoulder injuries throughout the 2024 campaign and is working his way back to get on the field again going into the 2025 season. Cora, however, noted that, while Devers is "getting there", per NESN, he's still "not 100%".

For starters, that gives Bregman opportunities, like the one on Sunday, to show his talent defensively at third base, which many perceive as a substantial upgrade from what Devers' glove offers and why there are still many proponents of the switch. That's one thing that Cora could have in his backpocket when it comes time to make the tough decisions — not to mention Marcelo Mayer making that conversation more interesting already as well.

Beyond that, however, Devers still not being at full strength underscores the biggest reason for Cora and the Red Sox to make this move.

While Devers has not been a good defender, I've long stated that his defensive shortcomings are a tad overblown. At the same time, I'm not naive enough to deny the fact that the Red Sox paid him $313 million for his bat, not his glove. Yet, that bat becomes exceedingly less valuable when he's not at 100% and injured, which we've seen the slugger battle through multiple times in recent years.

A move to DH would help protect Devers more in that capacity. It's never a guarantee that he won't get injured but it does help mitigate risk and protect Devers' bat as part of the lineup where he's most valuable to Boston. And the fact that he's unable to start spring training and his debut in Fort Myers is still undetermined only strengthens that part of the argument.

There isn't a clear resolution just yet, though I've maintained that the drama was a bit overblown in the moment and that the right decisions will be made and everyone will go about their business. However, if you are invested in the drama, Cora's latest update on Devers might be a sneaky indication that we're trending toward that somewhat controversial switch to DH being made in the next month or so.