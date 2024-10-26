Antonio Pierce’s coach speak won’t fix the Raiders’ QB problems
The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are the league’s lone unbeaten team, and are obviously atop the AFC West record with a 6-0 mark. The Las Vegas Raiders have lost their last three games (by a combined 86-46 count), and reside in the divisional basement with a 2-5 record.
The longtime divisional rivals square off this week at Allegiant Stadium, where Andy Reid owns a perfect 5-0 resumé (including a win in Super Bowl LVIII).
Last week at SoFi Stadium, Aidan O’Connell got the start for the Silver and Black for the second straight week. He connected on six of his 10 throws for 52 yards in the first quarter before breaking his thumb.
Enter Gardner Minshew, who began the season as the starter for Antonio Pierce’s club. He hit on less than 50 percent of his passes (15-of-34) for 154 yards, was picked off three times and lost a fumble in a 20-15 loss to the Rams in which the Raiders settled for five field goals.
Antonio Pierce gives only coach speak to address Raiders QB issues
Pierce had this to say about Minshew on Monday, who has had his issues with ball security throughout his career.
“He’s got to get out of his own head. I mean, he’s a quarterback, he’s been in this league, he understands it. Obviously, we’ve encouraged him. Very positive on the sideline with everything that was going on yesterday. Our team was like, no blinking. That’s all he kept hearing on the sideline dealing with adversity.
“I thought our defense did a good job of responding even on a sudden change they did score, but throughout the game we kept fighting. Even at the end of the game when we had a chance to get another stop, we did. Gave the offense the ball again with less than two minutes to see if we can go ahead for the win.”
Minshew has thrown eight interceptions and lost two fumbles. He has 10 of the Raiders’ league-leading 16 turnovers. Pierce’s club has scored only 12 touchdowns in seven games, regardless of who has been behind center. It’s been a dismal start for the only team in the AFC West with a losing record.