Raiders and Antonio Pierce make first big change of lost season, fire OC Luke Getsy
By Scott Rogust
The Las Vegas Raiders decided to stick with Antonio Pierce as head coach after he led the team to some inspiring performances after taking over for Josh McDaniels. It was up to him to create his own coaching staff to help him to get the most out of his players. When it comes to the offense, that was going to be a challenging area of the team, considering their quarterback options.
On Sunday, the Raiders lost 41-24 to the Cincinnati Bengals after putting up just 217 yards of offense. Quarterback Gardner Minshew was benched once again this season, this time in favor of Desmond Ridder. With this loss, the Raiders are 2-7 on the year and are the only team in the AFC West not in a playoff spot.
Hours after this latest defeat, the Raiders and Pierce decided to make a change. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, whom they hired this offseason.
Pelissero notes that Pierce "felt he needed to make some kind of changes" and that "more are expected."
Raiders fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after falling to 2-7 on the season
This is the second offensive coordinator gig that Getsy was fired from. After spending the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Chicago Bears, Getsy was let go by head coach Matt Eberflus.
The Raiders initially planned to hire former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator. However, Kingsbury withdrew himself from consideration after contract negotiations broke down. With that, the Raiders pivoted to Getsy.
To make matters worse for the Raiders, they are watching Kingsbury thrive as offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders and playing a big role in rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' success. In fact, Kingsbury may very well be a head coaching candidate next offsesaon when all is said and done. The Commanders are averaging 392.0 yards (third-most in NFL) and 29.2 points (fourth-most) per game with Kingsbury running the offense.
As for the Raiders with Getsy running the offense, they averaged 280.2 yards (fourth-fewest) and 18.7 points (seventh-fewest) per game. Yes, the Raiders did trade away Davante Adams and their quarterback play has left a lot to be desired, but the offense as a whole has been uninspiring. Hence why Pierce decided to move on.
Pelissero notes that Raiders pass game coordinator Scott Turner could replace Getsy. Turner had previously been the offensive coordinator in Washington from 2020 until 2022.
But based on the reporting, there are more changes expected to take place in Las Vegas, potentially throughout the night, as Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal points out. Getsy was the first major domino to fall.
UPDATE (12:32 a.m. ET): NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the Raiders also fired quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello and offensive line coach James Cregg.