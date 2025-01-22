Sure sounds like Raiders best bet to fix their QB situation is a bad idea
The Las Vegas Raiders' 2024 campaign was a disappointment from start to finish.
After a magical half-season in the interim role, Antonio Pierce was totally unprepared for the burden of head coaching duties. He was too resistant to key adjustments and couldn't convince the likes of Davante Adams to buy in (or stick around). Now he's out, which puts Las Vegas in the market for a new head coach for the second straight offseason.
The only difference? Tom Brady is leading the search this time around. Las Vegas' new minority owner has clearly established significant sway in the organization. It's a fateful coincidence that the Raiders also need a new quarterback. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell were not satisfactory last season. It's time for Las Vegas to locate its franchise quarterback for the long run.
If only it were so simple, though. The Raiders need to actually have an avenue to a significant and responsible upgrade under center.
With the fifth-overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Las Vegas isn't in position to land Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders without a (risky) trade up. QB3 in this draft is probably not an NFL starter. Absent options in the draft, the Raiders must turn to free agency, where the best option is... Sam Darnold?
Raiders are short on viable QB upgrades as pivotal offseason begins
Brady will have help in his search, as Las Vegas hired former Bucs assistant GM John Spytek to lead its front office. One can't help but note the obvious connection between Brady and Spytek, whose tenures overlapped in Tampa Bay.
As for Sam Darnold, it's an appealing option on paper. He's only 27 and he experienced a career renaissance in 2024, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. The only thing is, it ended poorly, with Darnold coming unraveled in the season's final weeks. He led the Vikings to nine points in their first-round postseason loss to Los Angeles, a team with four fewer regular season wins. He committed two costly turnovers in that game.
With Darnold, it's irresponsible not to consider to totality of his career. He was great in Minnesota for about 15 weeks, but he also had the best offensive support structure of any quarterback in the NFL — an elite O-line, dynamic wideouts, a stable run game, and Kevin O'Connell calling the shots. He was considerably less excellent in his prior stops, and Las Vegas obviously does not offer the same level of offensive infrastructure.
That can change in due time. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Las Vegas selecting Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 5 pick. Adding an explosive wide receiver next to Brock Bowers would give Las Vegas' next QB, whomever it may be, a strong foundation. If the Raiders can boost the O-line, too, they might be cooking with gas.
Darnold feels like a risk, though, especially if he commands a significant, multi-year contract after his breakout campaign. The next-best free agent options are, what, Aaron Rodgers? Russell Wilson? Maybe Justin Fields. It's not a great list, and none of the answers feel satisfying for a team so far removed from contention.
Perhaps the Raiders simply end up kicking the can down the road and circling back to the quarterback market in 2026. It may be the only option. If Brady and company rush into an ill-advised union with Sam Darnold, though, it could set the Raiders back years.