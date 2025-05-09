Raiders center has wholesome introduction with rookie star Ashton Jeanty

Just because you think you know someone does not really mean you know someone. Few names were bigger in college football last year than former Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty. The Doak Walker Award winner guided this Group of Five power to its first-ever trip to the College Football Playoff. Naturally, he was selected No. 6 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.

While they may have crossed paths before playing in the western part of the country, Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson was so glad to meet Jeanty at the team facility. The former Oregon Ducks star offensive lineman has a huge season ahead of him. Pete Carroll is now calling the shots, meaning it will be great defense, complemented by a power running game in Southern Nevada. Get ready for it!

So with Jeanty coming aboard, Powers-Johnson took it upon himself to shake hands and give Jeanty a big, ole hug like he is big Tom Callahan's son or something. "Brothers don't shake hands. Brothers gotta hug!" Together, Jeanty and Powers-Johnson can play a big part in this newfangled Raiders offense taking flight with Geno Smith coming in as their quarterback and for Chip Kelly to call plays.

I'm Jackson, your center." This meet and greet has the center of attention in Las Vegas for everyone.

I’m Jackson, your center 👋 pic.twitter.com/ZaXi17oCuM — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 9, 2025

What should we expect out of the Raiders in year one of Carroll being this dynamic duo's coach?

Ashton Jeanty meeting Jackson Powers-Johnson was so wholesome

When it comes to a team like the Raiders, we have to approach this in a different manner. Ideally, it should be baby steps forward back to being somewhat respectable. They do play in an incredibly tough division, one where all three of their rivals are in a far better spot than them. On the contrary, Carroll is in his mid-70s and would not have come back into the league to help any team rebuild.

By trading for Smith in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks and by hiring Kelly away from Ohio State, that tells me everything I need to know about the Raiders being serious about turning this thing around in a hurry. Unfortunately, this feels like a fourth-place team, only because I cannot pick a division rival between the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs or Los Angeles Chargers definitively being worse.

However, I do have a feeling that the Raiders are going to sneak up on at least a few teams this year. They could still be picking inside the top 10 again next year, but maybe only barely. The addition of Jeanty has my intrigue, as does Powers-Johnson and the rest of the Raiders offensive line playing up to their standard. When the team is halfway decent, they usually take charge with fantastic line play.

Only time will tell if the Raiders will be able to get the most out of Jeanty's unique rushing abilities.