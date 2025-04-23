Raiders could lose out on Ashton Jeanty dream as surprise suitor emerges

There is a new regime for the Las Vegas Raiders in general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll. They have already brought in players they believe will help lead them in the direction, with quarterback Geno Smith being the biggest name. But both Spytek and Carroll have the chance to further mold the team in their image through the NFL Draft.

The Raiders hold the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, and they have been linked heavily to Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty. It felt like a safe bet that Jeanty would fall to the Raiders, giving them a dynamic, dominant player to lean upon on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage. However, recent buzz has indicate that Jeanty is not a lock to fall to the Raiders.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed in an NFL Draft intel notebook that the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold the No. 5 pick, have Jeanty on their short-list of options for that selection.

"Multiple teams picking in the top 10 are under the impression Jacksonville could go offense there. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is on the Jaguars' radar as the best offensive player available at that spot. He's on the proverbial short list," writes Fowler.

Jaguars reportedly considering drafting Ashton Jeanty at No. 5 overall

This would be quite the wild card, as the Jaguars were long expected to draft Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. But Fowler saying the Jaguars could lean towards picking a player on offense, and it could be Jeanty, would be a surprise. Yet, given the circumstances surrounding the Jaguars, having Jeanty for quarterback Trevor Lawrence to lean upon would help the offense.

As for the Raiders, where would they turn to if Jeanty is off the board? Fowler, ironically, mentions Graham as an option for Las Vegas, hinting at the Michigan connections on the team.

"The Raiders have also been linked to Jeanty, but the Mason Graham connection could be one to watch at No. 6, too," writes Fowler. "The Michigan ties run deep with Graham, general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady. And Graham's lengthy video call with defensive line coach Rob Leonard featured a special cameo: Maxx Crosby.

Graham is the top interior defensive lineman in the draft, and the Raiders adding him could give them a massive strength in a tough AFC West. The Raiders already have Maxx Crosby at defensive end and Christian Wilkins at tackle. Putting Graham alongside both would give opposing offensive lines nightmares.

While adding a difference maker on offense would be ideal for the Raiders, especially since they will be competing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers, there will still be solid options for them to consider.