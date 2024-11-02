Raiders, Giants are praying they aren’t left with Carson Beck as INT problem worsens
By Scott Rogust
Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, it was no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants were eyeing a potential trade-up in the first round for a quarterback. However, both teams missed out on their quarterbacks of choice, meaning they would have to wait until the 2025 NFL Draft.
For the better part of the year, Georgia's Carson Beck was viewed as the top quarterback prospect in the 2025 draft class. He had the prototypical size and accuracy that NFL teams usually look for. entering the 2024 college season, the expectation was that Beck would be the first quarterback taken off the board.
But by Nov. 2, Beck's stock has plummeted, and for good reason. The quarterback has struggled for much of the campaign, as he isn't lighting up stat-sheets in Georgia's offense. Perhaps the most concerning thing is that Beck has an interception problem. Specifically, he has thrown three interceptions in a game in three of Georgia's past five contests, including in Week 10 against Florida.
Carson Beck's interception problem should have NFL teams wary of drafting QB
Overall, Beck threw three interceptions in a 41-34 loss to Alabama, two interceptions in a 41-31 win over Mississippi State, and three interceptions against Texas.
Florida is a 4-3 team on the year, with a head coach on a never-ending hot seat, and Beck made some brutal decisions against their defense. Look no further than his second and third interceptions. Down 7-3, Beck threw a pass in a tight window with two Florida defenders in it. Then in the third quarter, there was the brutal third pick in which Beck forced a throw as he was getting hit, leading to the equivalent of a pop-up, which Florida easily picked off.
Giants fans have seen that third interception a lot from Daniel Jones, who has the propensity to force a throw for the sake of it instead of falling down for the sack. Do they really need to see that from another quarterback?
The last time Beck was on the field, it was during Georgia's 30-15 win over the Texas Longhorns. Beck threw three interceptions in that game as well against a stout Texas defense. Luckily for Beck, Georgia's defense made life more miserable for Quinn Ewers. If anything, this was as close to a NFL-type game for Beck before declaring for the draft.
If Beck were to be drafted early in the first round, even though it looks pretty unlikely right now, how is he going to play on a team with less resources than at Georgia? As in, without a strong defense or top-tier pass-catching options? It is a recipe for disaster, especially considering how he was getting fooled against Florida's defense.
If the season were to end today, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are locks to be selected in the first round. In that case, the Raiders and Giants may have to trade up to ensure they get either of them.