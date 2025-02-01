Raiders, Giants picked the worst year to need a franchise QB, based on NFL exec comments
By Austen Bundy
NFL teams desperate to find a long-term solution at quarterback may have to deal with that issue for at least another season based on the quality of options in this year's draft. After prospects had an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of team executives and scouts at the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl, feelings of hype surrounding the top options seem to dwindle significantly.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe (subscription required), several executives are casting doubt on the potential level for guys like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward who are seen as the best available passers in the 2025 class. Some are going as far to say neither would have been drafted ahead of the top six QBs picked in the 2024 draft.
"I would guess 90% of the people here [at the Senior Bowl] would feel that way,” one executive said this week.
NFL execs believe Raiders, Giants need a franchise QB at worst possible time
There are six teams selecting in the top 10 of the first round this April that could all use with a serious upgrade under center. The Tennessee Titans (No. 1 pick) and Cleveland Browns (No. 2) will get first dibs at Sanders and Ward but after that, there are no viable first-round talents at quarterback.
So, teams like the New York Giants (No. 3) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6) will be left in a position where reaching for a quarterback in the first round or waiting to select one later in the draft could do more damage than good.
"If the Giants select [the wrong quarterback], it could set the franchise back years,” another executives said.
Just like in 2019 when New York selected Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall, the team seemingly could not stabilize at the position and still have not found a franchise passer since the Eli Manning era. Doing that again with a guy like Texas' Quinn Ewers in a later round or trading valuable assets to move up one or two spots could repeat that mistake.
Then again, the Raiders and Giants could gamble on guys who improved their draft stock this week like Ole Miss' Jaxon Dart. They could stick him on the bench to develop similar to the path Michael Penix Jr. took in Atlanta, but lightning rarely strikes twice in that manner.
Higher-rated talents like Texas' Arch Manning are coming down the pipeline too in 2026. There wouldn't be much shame in passing on permanent passer this year and instead bulking up in other positions. However, that will test the patience of fanbases already running thin on it. There's no easy decision for these general managers to make but it will be fascinating to see how the calculus plays out on draft night.