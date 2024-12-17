Raiders mock draft: 3 players who won’t be back in 2025 and rookies who will replace them
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a rough 2024 season but even dark clouds have a silver lining. In this case, that means high-value NFL Draft picks who can transform the franchise.
We can safely assume the Raiders will use their first-round selection, which is currently No. 2 but trends towards No. 1, on a quarterback. Whether it's Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward is besides the point. They're going to need to give that high pick more support than they've given their QBs recently.
Free agency can bring that support, but it can also create holes that need to be filled via the NFL Draft. Let's look at a few...
Raiders can replace Nate Hobbs with Trey Amos in the second round
You know what would really help the next Raiders quarterback? Having a defense with a functional secondary. It wouldn't be the most direct assist to draft a cornerback at the start of the second round, but it also wouldn't hurt.
Nate Hobbs and Darnay Holmes are both unrestricted free agents once the offseason begins. There is an argument to extend Hobbs. When he's healthy, he's done a good job in the slot. There's real potential there. The problem is he's struggled to stay healthy. He has missed 14 games over the last three seasons. Re-signing him isn't a s
There's a decent chance Ole Miss' Trey Amos will be available when the second round starts. That would be a strong addition to Las Vegas' secondary, which doesn't have a clear No. 1 CB. At worst, they can't go into another season expecting to rely on Holmes or Decamerion Richardson.
Amos hopped around college football from Louisiana Lafayette to Alabama to Ole Miss. He's been a capable cover corner at ever stop, putting in his top showing in 2024. The lengthy 6-foot-1 DB had three interceptions and SEC-leading 13 pass defenses as a fifth-year senior.
Raiders can replace Alexander Mattison with Quinshon Judkins in the third round
The Raiders have a decision to make with Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah, who will both be unrestricted free agents. There's been very little to like about the Vegas rushing attack this year but bringing either back shouldn't be too expensive. Plus, rookie Sincere McCormick has shown promise.
Still, I think LV should let both of those free agents go and pin their hopes on McCormick and a new face in 2025.
Many a team has found immense value at running back in the third round. This year shouldn't be any different. You never know what the running back market is going to look like though. After Ashton Jeanty goes, we might see some delay before a run on rushers. If it happens late enough, the Raiders could luck out with Quinshon Judkins falling into their lap in the third round.
Judkins has been a stud in each of his three seasons in college, starting at Ole Miss then moving to Ohio State. He's been more limited with touches in Columbus but he's as efficient as ever.
Even if Judkins is off the board, there should be no shortage of backs for the Raiders to choose from. Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon should be available. My personal favorite, Kyle Monangai from Rutgers, is almost sure to be around even in the fourth round. He was a one-man offense for the Scarlett Knights this year with a toughness and grit that would suit the Silver and Black. He's also a capable pass blocker, which Sanders or Ward would love to hear.
Raiders can replace Divine Deablo with Chris Paul Jr. in the third round
The Raiders have an extra third round pick because of the Davante Adams trade, so they can use one of those on another defensive need.
Both Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo are hitting free agency, which will give the Raiders two linebackers they likely want to hold onto. That may be easier said than done considering the competition for both that might arise.
Whether they keep one of Spillane and Deablo, or lose both, the Raiders need to use a draft pick on a linebacker. If Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. is available, he's a great fit. The Ole Miss linebacker led his team in tackles while doing just about everything else. He had 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, nine hurries, four pass break ups and an interception. His instinctive play and football IQ make up for being slightly undersized at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds.
As with running backs, there are a lot of really solid linebacker prospects expected to be around in the third. If Clemson's Barrett Carter doesn't get snatched up in the second, he'd be a no-brainer pick. And Alabama's Deontae Lawson could be an option in the third or fourth.
Obviously adding a quarterback, the Raiders will want to look at wide receivers and offensive linemen. As the former, Las Vegas would have to trade back into the first round for a chance at the two best straight-up WR prospects: Tetairoa McMillan and Luther Burden. Outside of those, I'd address other positions before turning back to the receivers. The middle rounds hold plenty of value at the position.