Raiders much-criticized offseason move won’t have Shedeur Sanders complaining
The Las Vegas Raiders were in a terrible draft spot last year. With the 13th pick, most of the quarterbacks were already taken. For a team that needed a lot of help, the plan switched from going after a quarterback to best available.
The Raiders were highly scrutinized for getting Brock Bowers with their pick. But he just surpassed 1,000 receiving yards as just the third rookie tight end to ever reach the 1,000-yard milestone.
Now that pick doesn’t look so bad after all. Take into account that the Raiders are in a much better position to get their franchise quarterback this upcoming April, it turned out to be a decent move all along.
But that also means they can’t screw up their selection in this upcoming draft. Unless they plan on paying a quarterback like Sam Darnold or even go after Justin Fields. Either way, Brock Bowers is a great piece to build around. Especially for a young quarterback.
Shedeur Sanders could actually end up in Las Vegas this April and he certainly wouldn’t be mad about having a target like Bowers. Sanders has long been rumored to be the first quarterback taken off the board.
The Raiders are currently mocked to have the No. 1 pick in the draft. And it would be hard to pass up on Sanders. He led Colorado to a 9-3 regular season and was one win away from playing in the Big 12 championship and possibly a college football playoff appearance.
He threw for 3,926 yards with 35 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. I think his best trait is being able to spread the ball around. Yes, he knows to go after his top target. But he gets the other weapons involved.
So it’s not just up to the Raiders to draft Sanders and hope to turn things around. They need to invest in a better wide receiver core either through the draft or free agency. Because Bowers and Sanders can be a great duo.
But Sanders is best when he can go to more than one player. Nonetheless, much like how Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce became one of the best cores in the NFL, Sanders and Bowers could as well.
If the Raiders to ultimately draft Sanders, the AFC West division will get a whole lot more exciting.