Raiders NFL Combine rumors point to monumental draft mistake looming

Matthew Stafford's decision to stick with the Rams had put the Las Vegas Raiders in a tough position. They know they need to kick-start their offense with a new starting quarterback but they are running out of ways to acquire one.

Higher-ups with the franchise don't seem to be interested in Sam Darnold, which makes free agency an unlikely source for a new starter. That heaps pressure on the Raiders to come out of this year's draft with a new signal-caller to build around. Unfortunately, this year's quarterback draft class does not contain a generational prospect or impressive depth.

The Raiders do own the No. 6 overall pick in the draft but there's no guarantee that either of the two consensus top quarterbacks will be on the board when they go on the block. Cam Ward has strong interest from the Titans and Browns. Shedeur Sanders is being strongly linked with the Giants at No. 3.

That has forced Las Vegas' front office to dig deeper on the other quarterbacks in this year's class. Two stood out to the Raiders during their meetings at the Combine. The Athletic reports that both Jalen Milroe and Quinn Ewers stood out to team officials with their understanding of tactics on film. Neither is going to be in consideration with the No. 6 pick but they do have the talent to come off the board in Round 2 or 3.

Raiders NFL Combine interest in Jalen Milroe, Quinn Ewers screams mistake

There's a possibility that Milroe or Ewers might grow into an average starter in time but that's not what the Raiders should be shooting for. They need to find a difference-maker who can elevate the questionable talent around them on offense. If they cannot obtain a quarterback of that caliber, they should simply go with a stopgap veteran who can give them competent play this year and try again for a potential star next offseason.

The worst thing the franchise can do is tie their future to a middling quarterback prospect like Milroe or Ewers. They must get things right at the game's most important position to change their fortunes. Trying to build around prospects who might turn into the 20th-best quarterback in the NFL if everything goes right is a great way to remain mired in mediocrity.

Raiders fans should be concerned with the reporting of their team's interest in modest quarterback prospects over the coming weeks. They need to be aiming for a superstar, even if they have to wait another season to get him. Anything less will only delay the team's timeline for legitimate Super Bowl contention.