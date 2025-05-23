Raiders rookie already earning coaches trust early in OTAs

The Las Vegas Raiders headed into the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear need to upgrade their secondary. It surprised plenty of fans when they waited until Round 3 to address their options at outside corner. The good news is that it seems as if the coaching staff believes Darien Porter can make a positive contribution as a rookie despite his modest draft status.

According to The Athletic, the former Iowa State standout received a healthy amount of first-team reps during OTAs. Porter did not make many splash plays, but he did not look out of place against the Raiders' first-team wide receivers. That bodes well for his chances of making a smooth transition to life in the NFL as a rookie.

Raiders need strong early returns from rookie cornerback Darien Porter

Improved cornerback play is crucial for a Raiders' defense that surrendered 3,989 yards through the air last season. Las Vegas' front office hopes that Eric Stokes can revive his career after leaving Green Bay. He was the only meaningful free agent the Raiders signed who can help them at outside cornerback.

Porter does possess the ideal athletic profile to thrive on the boundary in the pros. He was a late bloomer in college, but he checks in at 6-foot-3 and ran a sizzling 4.3 40-yard dash at the combine. His technique will need work at the pro level, but he has a high ceiling if the Raiders' defensive staff can help him fulfill his full potential.

The Raiders would be wise to let their rookie cornerback learn on the job even if Porter isn't ready to perform at a high level when Week 1 arrives. He has the most upside of anyone in their secondary by a wide margin. Any chance Las Vegas has of building a quality secondary in 2025 will require Porter to play like an above average starter despite his lack of experience.

In the end, running back Ashton Jeanty will be the rookie most Raiders fans focus on this season but Porter's play might be just as important for the team's 2025 win total. Las Vegas definitely needs to find a new No. 1 cornerback if they hope to emerge as a legitimate playoff contender. Porter gives their secondary the best ray of hope to become that sort of impact player.