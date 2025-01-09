Tom Brady isn’t using his Patriots ties for the Raiders ideal next head coach
By Lior Lampert
Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is reportedly already impacting the team's head coaching search. Widely touted as the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, his name carries weight around the league. He's notably shared the field with many active/retired players, including one of this offseason's most prominent figures, Mike Vrabel.
Vrabel's back on the job market as one of the 2025 hiring cycle's top candidates. He's ready for a second chance to run the show after spending the 2024 campaign as a coaching/personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns. His previous success running the show with the Tennessee Titans and well-established connection to Brady make him a prospective target for the Raiders, right? However, recent intel from Vic Tafur of The Athletic says otherwise.
Tom Brady isn’t using his Patriots ties to recruit Mike Vrabel to Raiders
Oddly, a meeting between Vrabel and the Raiders hasn't been arranged. He and Brady spent eight seasons together from 2001-08 as members of the New England Patriots and won three Super Bowls during that stretch. Yet, Las Vegas can't even arrange an interview with the ex-Titans sideline general? How can that be?
While Brady's image and likeness are enough to entice applicants, being a part proprietor of the Raiders isn't his only job. This season marked the first of his 10-year, $375 million contract as a color commentator for FOX Sports, which is ostensibly more of a priority.
Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Brady "was very invested in his broadcasting job this year." The legendary signal-caller is committing to his career as an announcer. And with the playoffs looming, the insider believes it will be "challenging" to juggle that with Las Vegas' coaching hunt.
Unfortunately, for Raiders fans, Brady has his eyes off the ball. He has an easy path to recruit Vrabel but isn't pulling the trigger. The latter profiles as someone who could be a significant asset to the franchise, so what is the former waiting for?
Perhaps Brady knows something that we don't. After all, there have been loud rumblings that Vrabel is eyeing the Patriots gig following their decision to dismiss fellow one-time Patriots player Jerod Mayo.