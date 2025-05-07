Raiders stole hidden gem cornerback who will turn heads at rookie minicamp

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new starting quarterback in Geno Smith. The franchise also has a new head coach in Pete Carroll, who knows something about winning playoff games, and reaching (and winning) a Super Bowl. That’s something the Raiders have seemingly forgotten to do. There’s been no division title or postseason victory since 2002, and no Lombardi Trophy since 1983 when the franchise made its home in Los Angeles.

The 2025 NFL Draft provided some excitement with the first-round addition of running back Ashton Jeanty. The team may have also found a real prize in an undrafted free agent from the University of Kansas. Welcome to Sin City, Mello Dotson.

Raiders could use a real playmaker on defense

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had this pre-draft evaluation of the 6-foot-1, 192-pound defender.

“Instinctive outside corner with impressive ball production. Dotson has adequate NFL size and a good feel for reading routes underneath, but he struggles to stay connected if the play travels beyond the first level. He has good instincts and eyes in zone coverage. He triggers on throws with efficiency and ball-hawking angles to take it away. He lacks speed and could struggle making plays downfield. Dotson’s size, instincts and ball production will earn him consideration from zone teams, but playing in the league will require improved tackling and a specific scheme fit.”

Dotson spent five seasons with the Jayhawks, playing in just three games his first year with the team. That would change in a big ways the next four campaigns. There was a total of 50 contests, and the talented defender showed his nose for the ball. There were a dozen interceptions, including five picks in 2024. Dotson returned four of those 12 thefts for touchdowns. He also came up with a pair of fumble recoveries, and forced two fumbles. He was also credited with a combined 25 passes defensed. Dotson totaled at least two takeaways in each of his last four seasons.

In 2024, only the Jaguars (9), Patriots (12), and Browns (12) forced fewer turnovers than the Raiders (13). The club allowed 29 touchdown passes and finished with only 10 interceptions. Carroll and his team could certainly use an opportunistic defensive back.