Raiders vs Chiefs inactives: Week 13 injury report for Black Friday Football
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 Black Friday Football matchup is a true David and Goliath clash. One team sits atop the AFC, while the other is tied for last.
A fair and honest assessment, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce called this Chiefs-Raiders showdown a battle between the best and worst teams in football. Albeit depressing, he understands the odds are against him and his squad to prevail in Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.
Although, it's worth noting that Pierce's Raiders beat the Chiefs on the road on Christmas Day less than a year ago. So, we shouldn't count our chickens before they hatch -- anything can happen in the NFL at any moment.
However, with the No. 1 seed in the conference at stake, the Chiefs will try to avoid playing with their food versus an inferior squad. The Raiders might have to ratchet up their intensity levels in this one to pull off another stunning upset. But even if Las Vegas can do that, the disparity in roster talent is gaping, especially knowing Kansas City is getting reinforcements.
Is Isiah Pacheco playing today? Chiefs injury update and fantasy replacements for Black Friday
On Thursday, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported that the Chiefs officially activated standout running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu off injured reserve. Both are expected to suit up for Kansas City's meeting with the Raiders.
Pacheco suffered a broken fibula that required surgery in Week 2 and has been out since. The Chiefs and those who roster the talented runner in fantasy football have been doing what they can to get by without him since. Nonetheless, the wait is finally over!
But Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy suggested that Pacheco may not immediately moonwalk into his pre-injury three-down bell cow role. The play-caller said the backfield split between the 25-year-old and placeholding starter Kareem Hunt would be determined "in-game, situationally," AtoZSports' Charles Goldman reported. So, managers may want to tamper with expectations while this plays out and potentially avoid the situation entirely until we get clarity.
Below are three viable and widely available alternative running back options for fantasy football managers who aren't comfortable shoving Pacheco (or Hunt) into their lineups. While they may seem uninspiring, each possesses some upside this week, given their circumstances.
1. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Regardless of whether Alexander Mattison plays, Ameer Abdullah makes for an interesting FLEX this week, specifically in PPR formats. The Raiders are 13.5-point underdogs (per ESPN Bet). In other words, they'll likely be in negative game script throughout the game, which bodes well for a back of the latter's profile.
Abdullah is at his best when catching passes out of the backfield. He's posted at least three receptions in three straight games and a receiving touchdown in the past two. Last week, without Mattison and fellow tailback mate Zamir White, the veteran journeyman monopolized Las Vegas' backfield en route to an overall RB9 weekly finish.
With or without Mattison, there should be ample opportunities for Abdullah to catch passes and rack up meaningless counting stats.
2. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans first-year head coach Brian Callahan has repeatedly voiced his desire to even out the backfield usage between Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Injuries have led to more of a lopsided divvy of touches, though both backs are healthy entering an inviting matchup with the Washington Commanders.
Washington ranks 29th in rushing yards per game (145.5) and 26th in yards per attempt (4.8) allowed to opponents this season. Moreover, the Commanders have given up the ninth-most touchdowns through the ground (13), tied with the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts.
Spears makes for a suitable plug-and-play RB3/FLEX for those worried about Pacheco/Hunt.
3. Braelon Allen, RB, New York Jets
Despite the New York Jets coming off a bye, Breece Hall seemingly hasn't fully recovered from the knee soreness he experienced in Week 11. He didn't practice on Wednesday before returning in a limited capacity on Thursday, putting his availability against the Seattle Seahawks in question.
Wednesday DNPs aren't typically overly concerning, especially for veterans, who treat it as a rest day. But the fact that the Jets are coming off their recess and Hall is still feeling pain isn't ideal nor encouraging. With that in mind, Braelon Allen could command a more sizable role -- for at least this week.
Considering the 3-8 Jets don't have much to play for, they may not want to risk putting Hall in harm's way. Meanwhile, Allen has demonstrated the ability to handle a meaningful workload when given a chance this season. Naturally, the rookie should push for double-digit touches.
But if Hall were to sit out Week 13, Allen would become a near must-start.
Chiefs inactives: Week 13 injury report for Black Friday Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Cam Jones
LB
Illness
Questionable
Spencer Shrader
K
Right Hamstring
OUT
With Pacheco and Omenihu active, the Chiefs enter Week 13 with a relatively clean bill of health. Kicker Spencer Shrader, who's booted for them the past two games sans injured starter Harrison Butker, will be sidelined. Kansas City elevated Matthew Wright to the 53-man roster, who will oversee booting duties for now.
Special teamer/linebacker Cam Jones is questionable due to illness. He missed Kansas City's first two practices leading into Week 13 before being a full participant in Friday's session, putting him on track to play.
Raiders inactives: Week 13 injury report for Black Friday Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Alexander Mattison
RB
Ankle
Questionable
Zamir White
RB
Quadricep
OUT
Nate Hobbs
CB
Ankle
OUT
As mentioned previously, Mattison's status for Week 13 remains up in the air. He's dealing with an ankle issue that may force him to miss a second consecutive contest. White is on a similar boat due to his quadricep ailment, though the Raiders have already ruled him out.
Furthermore, Las Vegas won't have starting cornerback Nate Hobbs at their disposal due to an ankle injury. He's been out since Week 9 after getting carted off the field and doesn't seem close to returning.