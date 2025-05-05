In the midst of a rain delay, Racing Louisville found fireworks

For Racing Louisville FC, it was worth the wait on Friday night. In Houston, against the Dash, they had two separate rain delays before and during the game due to lightning. They were able to regain their footing and came back to win 2-1.

The victory was an important won for Racing as they broke a three-game winless streak and were able to leapfrog to get to 11th place in the NWSL standings.

There was almost a two rain delay and one that saw the game paused around the 17th minute for the second one after lightning was seen. The rules are they have to wait a half hour after lightning is viewed by the stadium. Racing was down 1-0 at the moment, but once they came back it seemed to be a bolt for the team.

They soon pressed the attack and despite having to be tired and possibly overstretched would score two goals to clinch the victory. Could this a sign of things to come for a young team in the NWSL?

Both Kayla Fischer and Emma Sears scored in the win, and Jordyn Bloomer started her first game at goalie for Racing.

Racing Louisville is currently only two spots back of an NWSL playoff berth

They have had many injuries this season. In particular, losing star midfielder Savannah DeMelo to a scary injury earlier in the season. Now with a healthy DeMelo, could it be signs of things to come for Racing.

Emma Sears who scored the game deciding goal in the 71st minute spoke of DeMelo's touch with the ball and her ability to assist in key moments.

“That’s actually something that we worked on this week in training,” said Sears. “She (DeMelo) has such great abilities on the ball … slipping through seams in the backline, so I knew that is where the ball was going. I think that we’ve done a really good job building on that relationship and building on that connection.”

Racing had lost two points after a disappointing tie to Portland a few days ago. Now with this victory in Houston it seems they have gotten their momentum back. They will play against Midge Purce and Gotham FC this Friday.

Gotham is currently in fifth place in the standings. A win would give Racing more of a boost in front of their home crowd. They have not qualified for the postseason in their history since joining the league in 2021.

Now it seems they are poised to make a run after their rain-soaked waiting game in Houston.