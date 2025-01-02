Rams are basically rubbing division win in Seahawks face with QB decision
The Seattle Seahawks are out of the playoffs while the Los Angeles Rams are in. While the two teams still have one final matchup left on the season, the Rams have already clinched the NFC West division and are rubbing it in the Seahawk's face.
The Rams announced mid-week that they will be resting starting quarterback Matthew Stafford for Week 18 and instead will start backup Jimmy Garoppolo in his place. This will be Garoppolo's first regular-season appearance with Los Angeles.
The trolling image posted by the Rams' social media team sounds like they are pretty confident in giving Garoppolo the start while letting Stafford sit and rest. Garoppolo said "It’s about time, just get out there with the guys and get some real football in," during his mid-week press conference. This will be his first start since midseason last year when he was with Las Vegas.
It's been a journey for both teams up to this point this season. The Rams started the season at the bottom of the division, going 1-4 in the first five weeks. Things began to turn around with the return of wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puca Nakua and they have gone 9-2 since.
The Seahawks have had a bit of an opposite route. They started 3-0, then lost five of six (one against the Rams), won four in a row following the bye week, and then lost two crucial games against the Packers and Vikings that cost them the division title.
While the Rams may have already clinched a playoff spot, the outcome against the Seahawks could decide whether they enter the postseason as the No. 3 or No. 4 seed.
Currently, the Rams are the No. 3 seed and would host the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round. If they were to drop to the No. 4 seed, they would host either the Detroit Lions or Minnesota Vikings. Sounds like they are okay either way since they've stuck with the decision to start Garoppolo.