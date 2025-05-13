Rams dealt nightmare travel grind in 2025 NFL schedule

As the NFL continues to expand, teams will have to navigate the additional toll that comes with traveling for away games. In particular, teams located on the West Coast have found themselves at a disadvantage compared to their counterparts near the Atlantic Ocean.

The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to travel 34,832 miles during the 2025 season, second-most among all 32 NFL teams, per Bookies.com. Only the Los Angeles Chargers (37,086 miles) are scheduled to travel a greater distance, partially due to their Week 1 game in Brazil.

Although the order of the games won’t be revealed until the full 2025 schedule is released on Wednesday, May 14, the Rams’ opponents for the upcoming season have already been determined based on the scheduling formula.

Rams will have to travel a lot for brutal road schedule in 2025

Sean McVay will have to prepare his team for a difficult road schedule regardless of when they play each opponent. As determined by the league’s 17-game regular season schedule, NFC teams will have to play nine road games this season. Along with traveling for three games against their NFC West divisional foes, the Rams will have to make five cross-country trips and one international flight for their away games this season.

Thirty-two NFL teams will travel 625,947 miles this season. Here is the breakdown, via @billsperos: pic.twitter.com/WJ2sU5hrVG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2025

The Rams will have an opportunity to exact revenge against the defending Super Bowl champions when they face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, the site of their playoff loss. They also have road games against the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans in the AFC South, and the AFC North’s Baltimore Ravens.

The Rams will play their first international game since 2019. The NFL announced that the Jaguars will host the Rams at Wembley Stadium in London in Week 7. The 5,440-mile trip from Los Angeles to London takes approximately 11 hours and has a time zone difference of eight hours. The international game likely means Los Angeles will receive a bye week in Week 8, which would leave the Rams without any rest over the final 10 games of the regular season.

Along with their three divisional opponents, the Rams will host three of last year’s playoffs teams — the Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions — at SoFi Stadium. Their remaining two home games will be against the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. The Rams are projected to have the 13th-toughest strength of schedule with a win total of 9.5 games, per Sharp Football Analysis.