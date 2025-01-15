Rams are getting a bargain with defensive contracts, but they shouldn't push their luck
By Kinnu Singh
After the Los Angeles Rams relocated from St. Louis, Rams general manager Les Sneed assembled a star-studded team that was more fitting for the glamorous Los Angeles lifestyle. Sneed traded away draft picks and doled out lucrative contracts to acquire prominent players like Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr., Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller.
Although the Rams won Super Bowl LVI, Sneed’s “f--- them picks” roster-building approach was never considered to be a sustainable model for long-term success. Eventually, the Rams would have to pay the piper.
Los Angeles lacked the draft capital to offset their lucrative contracts with quality players on rookie deals, and salary cap restrictions prevented them from acquiring premier talent in free agency. By 2024, their superstar roster has suddenly transformed into a patchwork group of young, unheralded players.
Rams have the least expensive defense in the league — for now
The Rams are spending just $44.2 million of their salary cap on the defense in 2024, the lowest amount in the league by a wide margin, per OverTheCap. The next closest team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are spending nearly twice that amount. For context, Stafford’s salary cap hit of $49.6 million is larger than the cap hit of the team’s entire defense.
Those figures will likely change in the coming years if Los Angeles’ defensive players keep playing how they did against the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round. The Rams weathered plenty of storms — from injuries to devastating wildfires — to reach the divisional round, and much of their success can be attributed to the defense. Los Angeles tallied nine sacks against Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold during their 29-7 victory in the wild-card round. Six of those sacks came from first-, second- or third-year players.
Many of the Rams’ key defensive players will need contract extensions around the same time, which could lead to some financial obstacles. This time around, the financial burden would come from having to extend their own players. Rams rookie defensive end Jared Verse has emerged as a candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, while rookies Kamren Kitchens and Brennan Jackson have been significant contributors. Rookie defensive end Braden Fiske also tallied half a sack in the Rams’ wild-card victory.
Despite having two of the league’s older quarterbacks, Los Angeles began the season with the second-youngest roster in the league. Rams cornerback Darious Williams is the oldest player on the defense at age 31, and no other defensive player is 30 years old. Fourteen of the 24 defensive players are 25 years old or younger.
In the divisional round, the Rams’ young defense will be asked to stop the Philadelphia Eagles offense, which is led by an experienced offensive line and running back Saquon Barkley.