Rams' leverage has all but evaporated in Cooper Kupp trade talk thanks to its timing
By John Buhler
The time to trade Cooper Kupp was ahead of last year's trade deadline. With news coming out that Kupp has likely played his last down with the Los Angeles Rams, his current employer finds itself between a rock and a hard place when it comes to moving on from the former Super Bowl MVP. Ever since he helped the Rams hoist a Lombardi Trophy, Kupp has had a tough time staying on the field.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer did a great job of explaining why Kupp has all the leverage in the situation over the Rams. Kupp is guaranteed to make $5 million from the Rams, no matter what happens. If he is on the roster when the new league year starts in March, he will garner an additional $2.5 million. Throw in his base salary, and Kupp is slated to make about $20 million next NFL season.
Kupp would be quite the cap hit is he is cut or traded by the Rams. However, the Rams could get a bit more relief if they hold on to him and designate him a post-June 1 cut. That is still within the realm of possibility. Whatever potential trade partner or Kupp free agency suitor emerges should have patience on its side. The Rams do not have a long runway to come out of this pickle unscathed.
Kupp can still have success in this league but he is not getting any younger, nor is he getting any healthier.
Timing is not on Los Angeles Rams' side to move on from Cooper Kupp
I hate to say it, but the Rams' Super Bowl window is closed and has been closed for a while now. Their Super Bowl championship from a few years back was always going to be a one-off. The team was constructed perfectly to pull it off three years ago, but that construction was somewhat flawed. Rather than building through the draft, the team built its roster through NFL free agency and trades.
Kupp may have been an exception as a homegrown product, but he was still on a team-friendly contract at that point in his career. He cashed in on a career year, but the Rams have paid a price for it in the last three campaigns. I think it is in everybody's best interest for Kupp to go to a different team, as the passing attack runs through emerging star Puka Nacua. Where does that leave Kupp?
My favorite landing spot for him is Denver. But for personal reasons, I think Kupp would make a great No. 3 option in Atlanta. Should he want to help a team go from bad to good, I would look at teams like Carolina or New England. All I know is the Rams window is closing. They will be playoff viable for one more year and that'll be about it. After that, it will be up to Sean McVay and Les Snead to rebuild this team.
Kupp is a depreciating asset and the Rams could have definitely gotten more for him last NFL season. Now, things get tricky.