Rams make questionable decision to rest starters in Week 18
By Lior Lampert
The Los Angeles Rams have elected to err cautiously heading into the playoffs. Head coach Sean McVay revealed that the team will rest several key offensive starters for their Week 18 clash with the Seattle Seahawks.
After clinching the NFC West in Week 17, the Rams are holding out some of their top players for the regular-season finale versus the Seahawks. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams and the wide receiver tandem of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua headline Los Angeles' inactives list.
However, even though the Rams locked up the division title, their matchup with the Seahawks still has tremendous implications. Los Angeles is jostling for seeding. With that in mind, the result of this meeting will ultimately determine who they host on Super Wild Card Weekend.
Entering Week 18, the Rams hold the No. 3 spot in the NFC. If this remains, it positions them for a first-round matchup with the Green Bay Packers or Washington Commanders. Both are talented squads with the firepower to beat Los Angeles. Nevertheless, they're much friendlier opponents when compared to who Los Angeles would see if they drop to fourth place in the conference standings.
If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leapfrog the Rams, Los Angeles faces the NFC North runner-up. Whether that be the Detroit Lions or Minnesota Vikings, they'd have legitimate cases to be considered road favorites at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles is boldly taking a complacent approach instead of going all out to avoid the vaunted Lions or Vikings. While health is critical to postseason success, so is ensuring the path to the Super Bowl is as easy as possible. Yet, the Rams are ostensibly making life harder for themselves by welcoming the risk of encountering Detroit/Minnesota in Round 1.
Only the Kansas City Chiefs have more victories than the Vikings and Lions this season. Why do the Rams feel comfortable going toe-to-toe with either of them in a win-or-go-home scenario? Wouldn't they rather duel the Commanders, who have a middling defensive unit and are led by a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels? Or a Packers group boasting the NFL's youngest roster?
Should the Rams get the short end of the stick because of their decision, they have no one to blame but themselves.