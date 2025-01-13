Who sang the National Anthem before Rams-Vikings Wild Card playoff game?
By Scott Rogust
NFL Wild Card Weekend officially concludes on Monday night. Nearly every Divisional Round matchup is set, but there is one matchup that isn't set. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and will face the winner of Monday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings.
Kickoff takes place at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Rams are technically the home team for their matchup against the Vikings, but it won't take place at SoFi Stadium. Due to the ongoing wildfires in California, the game was moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Cardinals.
The Rams are 10-7 on the year and overcame a 1-4 start to the season to win the NFC West division for the second time in four years. Meanwhile, the Vikings went 14-3 on the season but cinched the No. 5 seed in the NFC due in part to the Detroit Lions going 15-2.
Given the circumstances of what is going on in California, there will be a tribute taking place before the game, and lead into the national anthem.
Who is performing the national anthem ahead of Rams-Vikings Wild Card game?
Singer and songwriter Rachel Platten will perform the national anthem before kickoff of the Rams-Vikings Wild Card game.
Platten is perhaps best known for her hit song "Fight Song," which was released in 2015 and ranked sixth on the Billboard Hot 100 list.
Speaking of "Fight Song," Platten will also be performing that song ahead of kickoff. According to the Hollywood Reporter, former Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth will address the crowd with "a special message for Los Angeles," leading into Platten's performance of "Fight Song." The outlet also reports that a "200-foot banner" will serve as the backdrop to her performance, with a message reading "L.A. Together."
The game will air on ESPN and ABC, and stream on ESPN+. Be sure to tune in before the 8:15 p.m. ET if you are interested in watching the pre-game performances by Platten.