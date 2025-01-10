Rams-Vikings Wild Card game relocated to Arizona due to California wildfires
By Scott Rogust
Southern California is dealing with devastating wildfires, reportedly destroying over 9,000 structures as of this writing. People have been upended from their homes while places of business have been destroyed.
While football is far from an important matter due to the seriousness of this situation, the wildfires have affected the NFL playoffs. The Los Angeles Rams were set to host a Wild Card Round matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. However, due to the fires spreading and the wind not letting up by Monday, Jan. 13, there was uncertainty as to whether the game would even be played.
The NFL announced a contingency plan on Wednesday, saying they would move the game to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. if need be.
On Thursday night, the NFL made it official that the Rams vs. Vikings game will officially take place in Arizona. The NFL announced that the decision was made "in consultation with public officials, the participating clubs, and the NFLPA."
According to CBS Sports, this will be the first non-Super Bowl playoff game held at a neutral site in the Super Bowl era.
State Farm Stadium has had a history of serving as a neutral site stadium, as NFL Network national insder Ian Rapoport points out. In 2003, the stadium held a Miami Dolphins-San Diego Chargers game due to wildfires in San Diego. Then in 2020, the stadium served as home field for the San Francisco 49ers, who couldn't play in California due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rams were set to host the playoff matchup after going 10-7 on the season and winning the NFC West championship. After losing to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18, the Rams earned the No. 4 seed. As for the Vikings, they earned the No. 5 seed after going 14-3 on the season. The Vikings missed out on the chance to earn the No. 1 seed and home field advantage in the playoffs after losing 31-9 to the rival Detroit Lions in Week 18.
The NFL announced that tickets will go on sale on SeatGeek at 10:00 a.m. PT on Friday for Rams season ticket holders. Tickets will be available to the general public at noon PT on Friday.