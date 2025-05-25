Rangers calling up top prospect could signal their trade deadline plans

Sitting at 25-27 and in fourth place in the American League West, this is not the position the Texas Rangers hoped or anticipated being in. Oddsmakers believed they could contend for a pennant this year and viewed them as a dark horse World Series candidate.

It feels safe to say the Rangers have failed to live up to expectations thus far. And now, they're ostensibly operating like a club aware of its shortcomings. Texas has reportedly called up one of its top prospects, outfielder Alejandro Osuna, which raises questions about the franchise's direction as the trade deadline looms.

Rangers set to promote OF Alejandro Osuna

ESPN's Jeff Passan notes that the Rangers were "impressed enough" with Osuna after just eight games with Triple-A Round Rock. The insider's additional commentary suggests Texas is promoting the 22-year-old out of desperation; they're badly in search of any offensive help. Nonetheless, given the circumstances, it's an odd move.

Texas has begun wheeling and dealing early, sending infielder Jonathan Ornelas to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations. The swap came hours following their decision to elevate Osuna to the Majors. They also made a minor league exchange in late April, sending right-hander Matt Festa to the Cleveland Guardians for ... cash considerations.

Yes, Ornelas was designated for assignment not long before the Rangers re-routed him, but the timing is noteworthy. Festa hadn't taken the mound for Texas yet in 2025, though he was a part of their bullpen last season. The latter could've provided some depth for a relief pitching unit that ranks near the bottom of the AL in Wins Above Average (WAA).

Is a Rangers fire sale on the horizon? Are they doing some spring cleaning and embracing the youth movement? If so, who else may be available?

Osuna is among the top hitters in the Texas farm system and the No. 7 overall ranked player in their pipeline. He posted a .279/.386/.416 slash line with two home runs, 15 RBIs and a strong .802 OPS across 154 at-bats in the minors this season. Moreover, combined with his nine stolen bases, there's an intriguing blend of speed and bat-to-ball skills here.