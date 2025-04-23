Rangers reward GM Chris Drury with new contract after disappointing season

The New York Rangers just completed what had to be their most disappointing season in recent memory. One year after winning the President's Trophy for most points in the season and falling two wins short of the Stanley Cup Final, the Rangers failed to make the playoffs with a 39-36-7 record. The team looked lost and unmotivated throughout the season, resulting in coach Peter Laviolette getting fired just after his second year on the job.

At the time of the announcement of Laviolette's firing, president and general manager Chris Drury spoke with reporters about the decision and the search for a new coach. It appeared as though Drury's job was safe, we just didn't know how safe it was. As it turns out, Drury's job security is lock solid.

On Wednesday, the Rangers announced that they have agreed to terms with Drury on a "multi-year" contract extension. This comes days after Laviolette's firing and the completion of a disastrous season.

Drury has held this position ever since 2021 after team owner James Dolan fired team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton. Drury has had his fair share of successes, including the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons, where the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Finals but fell short of the Stanley Cup Final. But then there were the downs, like the 2022-23 season where they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the rival New Jersey Devils. But this season was a disaster.

Drury was adamant on moving on from some bad contracts and did so in ugly fashion. There was forward Barclay Goodrow, who admitted that he was caught off guard by his departure, which resulted in him ending up on the San Jose Sharks. Then there was defenseman Jacob Trouba, who initially wouldn't waive his no-trade clause. After expressing desire to stay with the Rangers, he eventually accepted a trade to the Anaheim Ducks after reportedly being threatened by Drury to be placed on waivers. Drury ultimately got both players and their contracts off the team, but did so in brutal fashion.

Then there was the on-ice product of the team he constructed. It was a far cry from how they played the season prior, and it was essentially the same roster. Plus, the players have mentioned the departures of Trouba and Goodrow took a toll on them.

Yet, Drury was rewarded by Dolan, despite how underwhelming the team was. Perhaps most shocking is that Drury will get to hire his third coach in four years. Not many general managers get that opportunity to hire that many coaches, especially in that time frame. But Drury will get that luxury.

With a new deal, Drury's seat is ice cold. Now, it's up to him to help build the Rangers back into a Stanley Cup contender. Will that mean more player departures? Or will he bank on a new voice behind the bench to get the most out of the team? We'll find out at some point this summer.