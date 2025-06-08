Rangers vs. Nationals rain delay, start time: When is first pitch at Nationals Park?

I'll be honest; I think every MLB team that doesn't have a roof on their stadium should forfeit half of a game whenever there's a rain delay. Don't ask me how that would work.

Anyway, today's Rangers vs. Nationals game in DC was originally scheduled for a 1:35 PM EST first pitch, but will now get going at 3:15 EST (2:15 local time for those watching in Texas.)

Rangers vs. Nationals start time pushed back to 3:15 EST

It's a bullpen game for the Rangers, who will start Jacob Latz, likely for just an inning or two. The Rangers will trot out Trevor Williams, who has struggled this year with an ERA north of 6.00.

