Ranking the 3 best in-season trades in Knicks history
The mid-season trade deadline is often a pivotal moment in the NBA, offering contenders the chance to bolster their rosters and struggling teams the opportunity to rebuild. While it’s rare for both sides of a trade to come out as clear winners, there’s always a calculated motive behind these moves.
For the New York Knicks, several mid-season trades have not only shaped their franchise but also delivered some of the most impactful results in team history. Here are three of their most successful mid-season trades:
3. The dawn of OG Anunoby
The 2023-24 Knicks roster raised doubts about its ability to compete at a high level. Struggling to secure wins against top-tier opponents, the trio of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett couldn’t find their rhythm, and the team was losing momentum fast. Just 31 games into the season, Leon Rose made a bold move, trading Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby.
What initially shocked fans turned out to be one of the best mid-season decisions in franchise history. The Knicks finished January with a 14-2 record and achieved the NBA’s best margin of victory in a single month since 2019, posting a staggering plus-246 point differential. Anunoby’s presence fortified their defense while adding a reliable offensive contributor, helping the team secure the second seed in the East. Though injuries derailed their playoff hopes, Anunoby has since solidified his role as a cornerstone player, with his long-term presence promising continued success for the Knicks.
2. Derrick Rose’s second stint
The 2020-21 season was a crucial test for the Knicks as they attempted to rebuild under new head coach Tom Thibodeau. Despite drafting Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley, the team’s 11-14 start left fans discouraged and bracing for another playoff-less year. Before the March 25 trade deadline, new team president Leon Rose orchestrated a reunion, acquiring Derrick Rose in a trade that reignited the team’s playoff hopes.
Unlike his first stint with the Knicks in 2016, Rose embraced a bench role and became a key contributor. In 35 games, he averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 assists, providing the spark the Knicks needed to finish the season with a 30-16 record. Rose’s leadership and impact propelled the team to its first playoff appearance since the 2012-2013 season, rejuvenating hope for the future.
1. The Carmelo Anthony era begins
On February 22, 2011, the Knicks made one of the most iconic moves in franchise history, acquiring Carmelo Anthony in a multi-team trade involving the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. With the All-Star break looming, the Knicks recognized that their current roster lacked the firepower to support Amare Stoudemire and contend for a playoff spot.
Anthony’s arrival immediately elevated the team, leading the Knicks to their first playoff berth since 2004. Over the next few seasons, he cemented himself as the face of the franchise, guiding New York to two additional playoff appearances. In his seven years with the Knicks, Anthony averaged 24.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game and became the 2012-13 NBA scoring champion. His tenure solidified his status as a fan favorite and an integral part of Knicks history.