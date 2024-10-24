Ranking the best available free agent relief pitchers ahead of the 2025 season
An MLB team's bullpen is one of the most important pieces of the team. A good one can make a team a contender. A great one can make them World Series favorites.
There's a reason why every contending team is eager to trade for relief arms at the trade deadline. Being able to shorten games at the backend is crucial to winning a World Series.
This offseason's free agency class is set to be absolutely loaded with bullpen talent. There are quite a few names that are going to hit the open market that could completely change the landscape of whichever team they decide to sign to.
Let's dive deeper into this upcoming free agent class of relief pitchers.
Game-changing closers in MLB free agency (4)
There are four guys set to hit the open market this winter that can be penciled in as All-Star level closers. They proved in 2024 that they are elite arms that deserve closer caliber money. Any contending team could use one of these four players to come in and be their eighth inning guy or closer in a heartbeat. Not many relief arms in the league are better than these pitchers.
Tanner Scott
Tanner Scott was the most sought after pitcher at the trade deadline and he could be the most sought after pitcher in free agency as well.
This season, Scott posted incredible numbers with the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres. Scott's the only lefty on the list and he's very clearly the top southpaw bullpen arm in this free agency class. He should get a pretty hefty contract this Winter and whoever lands him will be very lucky.
Kenley Jansen
Kenley Jansen has been an elite closer for over a decade now. He's recorded at least 20 saves in six of the last seven seasons, with the only exception being the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season. Though he didn't post an elite ERA with the Boston Red Sox this season, Jansen posted elite per nine numbers along with a WHIP just above 1.00.
Adding him to a bullpen gives more than just a productive arm. He's a presence in the bullpen and in the clubhouse. All contending teams will likely make an offer for Jansen this Winter.
Kirby Yates
Kirby Yates was one of the most underappreciated relievers in the game last season. Yates made 61 appearances with the Texas Rangers, tossing 61.2 innings while holding a ridiculous 1.17 ERA with 33 saves and a K/9 rate over 12.
He was truly dominant, despite his age being in the upper-30s. I'd expect him to take a minor step back in production next season, only because it's nearly impossible to be this dominant on a consistent basis. But posting another 33+ save season with a sub-2.00 ERA isn't out of the picture.
Carlos Estevez
Carlos Estevez flashed dominance last season. He was dominant with the Los Angeles Angels before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, where he finished the season. Across 55 innings in 2024, Estevez record 26 saves and posted a 2.45 ERA with a 0.91 WHIP.
The Phillies will likely be aggressive in trying to get him back because they traded a ton to acquire him, but anybody that lands Estevez is getting an elite level closer.
Borderline closers in MLB free agency (2)
While the four guys above have the title of "elite," I don't want it to come off as if these two relievers are bad. By no means are these two arms bad, but they're just not completely on the tier of the four listed before. This pair of arms should be looked at as elite high leverage arms with the potential to be a closer depending on what a team has in the bullpen already.
Blake Treinen
Blake Treinen is an elite bullpen arm. In my opinion, he should be a closer in the league, but he's only recorded nine saves in four years with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The righty was once an All-Star closer with the Oakland Athletics and he has the same ability to return to that form if given the opportunity. Listing Treinen as a "borderline closer" feels like an insult, because he's an elite arm. He just hasn't been put in as many save opportunities recently. Whoever signs him could move him back to a closer role, where he would absolutely excel.
Clay Holmes
Clay Holmes was an All-Star level closer during the first half of 2024, but his production fell off a cliff as he was replaced as the closer of the New York Yankees in favor of Luke Weaver. Now, as Holmes enters unrestricted free agency, he's likely to land with another team.
A change of scenery could be what's best for Holmes. One of the most scrutinized jobs on the planet is the closer of the Yankees, as each blown save seems like it's the end of the world. He could return to his elite form in a new situation.
High leverage arms (but not closers) in MLB free agency (2)
The six players listed before should be penciled in as eighth or ninth inning guys for elite teams. The next two guys on this list aren't in that same tier, but they play their role very well. Pencil this pair of arms as some of the best high leverage arms in the league, though they likely wouldn't make it as a closer on a World Series level team.
David Robertson
David Robertson is closing in on the age of 40, but he's still a high caliber bullpen arm. In 72 innings as the Texas Rangers setup man last season, Robertson posted a 3.00 ERA, 2.65 FIP and a 1.11 WHIP.
He's on the older side of the league, obviously, but he's still a viable bullpen arm. I'd expect Robertson to sign a relatively cheap one year deal with a contending team as he looks to help somebody win another World Series championship before he retires.
Jeff Hoffman
Though Jeff Hoffman wasn't the most reliable arm in the postseason, he was a staple of the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen all season long.
In 66.1 innings, Hoffman posted a 2.17 ERA, 2.52 FIP and a 0.96 WHIP en route to his first All-Star selection. He posted elite strikeout numbers and very low walk rates. Hoffman will be an elite setup man in 2025, no matter which team lands him.