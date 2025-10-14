Ranking the best bigs in WNBA free agency this offseason

With the 2025 WNBA season officially over, it is time for what is looking like a very exciting and active offseason. Between the looming CBA negotiations and plenty of massive names becoming free agents, we could be in for an entertaining next few months. There's a chance we could see some star bigs in new cities next season. While some of these moves might seem improbable, we have seen crazy things happen in this league before — so, let's entertain them anyway. Here are the best bigs available in WNBA free agency.

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Now, this is one that seems impossible, which I completely agree with, but never say never. A'ja Wilson has spent all eight seasons of her career with Las Vegas, including this one that just ended with her fourth MVP and third title, as well as her being named Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP. She led the league, averaging 23.4 points per game this season. It's safe to say she's had success in Vegas, but with her contract ending, could we see her take her talents to a new team? This is pretty unlikely, because as you can imagine, the Aces are going to do absolutely everything in their power to keep her there.

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Stewart's fourth consecutive one-year contract is up again. This is particularly interesting because while we know Stewie loves being back home and playing in New York, the Liberty also just fired well-liked head coach Sandy Brondello. If players are upset about this, we could see an influx of Liberty stars leave New York, as Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu are also free agents this offseason. Stewart is obviously a pillar for this Liberty squad. She averaged 18.3 points per game this season and was yet again in the running for league MVP. Her love for the city, mixed with their presumed want to keep her, she will most likely be back — but her decision could still be worth watching.

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

I could see a lot of Minnesota free agents figuring out a way to stay there, and Phee is one of them. All the players seemed crushed by their playoff exits the last two years, which can sometimes push players to explore other options, but these players seem to really love the culture they've created in Minnesota. Collier was a frontrunner for MVP for the majority of this season. She ended the season averaging 22.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. It will be intriguing to see if a team could pull her attention away from staying with the Lynx — I can imagine they'd have to be incredibly persuasive.

Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

I would love to see this 2025 Phoenix Mercury team run it back with some of their stars, like Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper, and Satou Sabally, specifically. But all three of those players become free agents this offseason. Thomas had another incredible season, recording 10 total triple-doubles and averaging 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. AT spent so much time in Connecticut and was incredibly loyal to them before joining the Merc this season. If she doesn't feel Phoenix was the right move, I could see her going somewhere else this offseason. Of course, that is assuming she does not decide to retire.

Satou Sabally, Phoenix Mercury

Sabally is another player who came to Phoenix this year after spending her entire career elsewhere. And she shone for them this season, averaging 16.3 points per game. Unfortunately, she suffered a bad-looking concussion in Game 3 of the Finals, leaving her unavailable for Game 4, where the Mercury's season ended. She may feel like there is unfinished business left for her and the other stars of Phoenix. But she will have the option of leaving the Mercury, and I know there are a lot of teams that could use her talents around the league.