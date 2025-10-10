Ranking the best guards in WNBA free agency this offseason

With the WNBA season winding down, teams and fans should start gearing up for an interesting offseason. Between a potential lockout to begin the 2026 season and the unusually large number of players up for grabs in free agency, it could be an eventful WNBA offseason. There are 30+ guards who we could see on new teams next year. Let's take a look at some of the best.

5. Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Ogunbowale has spent all seven of her years in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings since they drafted her fifth overall in 2019. She has been reliable, averaging 19.9 points per game over her career — earning her four WNBA All-Star appearances. Although, she hit a career low in average points per game with 15.5 this season, and shot only 30.4 percent from the floor. She and Rookie of the Year, Paige Bueckers, could not seem to create consistent chemistry during their time on the court together. This has given fans a reason to believe we might be seeing her in different colors next season.

4. Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles Sparks

Plum was traded to the Sparks last offseason after spending seven years with the Las Vegas Aces. She led the Sparks in average points per game with 19.5 — one of her best seasons yet. She was a pillar for Los Angeles all season, leading them to finish No. 9 in the standings and almost sneak their way into the playoffs. Plum seems happy in Los Angeles, and they should be pleased with her performance, so I doubt we'll see her switch up in the offseason, but anything is possible.

3. Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Young is another dynamic guard who has spent her entire career in one city. I can imagine it won't be easy to get her out of Las Vegas, especially if they win the championship. She is still such a reliable player for them, averaging 16.5 points per game this season. She is one of three staple Aces players becoming free agents this season, with A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray's contracts expiring as well. It will be interesting to see if Vegas can keep all three.

2. Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

New York also has three of their biggest players becoming free agents in the offseason: Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones. The Liberty front office also fired head coach Sandy Brondello, who was seemingly loved by players. Although, when asked about these three players, GM Jonathan Kolb said, "I have the utmost confidence that they want to be back with us." Ionescu has spent her whole career with the Liberty and has secured her name as one of the best guards in the league. She finished the season averaging 18.2 points per game. What happens with the "Big Three" of New York will be worth watching as we get into the offseason — will the sudden firing of Brondello impact any of their decisions?

1. Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever GM, Amber Cox, said, "The priority will be Kelsey Mitchell, and making sure she remains in a Fever jersey." If I were her, I'd have the same priority. In my opinion, Mitchell was the best guard in the league this season. She finished the season top 5 in the MVP race and averaged 20.2 points per game. She essentially carried this team on her back, through brutal injuries to her teammates, straight to the semifinals.

On the other hand, she's been in Indiana since they drafted her second overall in 2018. Since then, the team has only had two playoff appearances. The Fever seems to be figuring it out, though. So, will she stay and see out this recent success in Indiana, or explore her options, bringing her talent elsewhere? It's one of the biggest questions this WNBA offseason.