Ranking the best wings available in WNBA free agency this season

As the WNBA offseason progresses, much of the attention is focused on the negotiations for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). However, outside of that, there are numerous unrestricted free agents — at least 100 players — in this WNBA offseason, which could seemingly take a backseat to the potential lockout.

For understanding: the current CBA between the WNBA and the players’ union (WNBPA) is set to expire on Oct. 31. Why? The players opted out of the existing CBA early (it was originally to run longer) to renegotiate. Remember that the CBA sets all the rules for the WNBA: salaries, free agency, benefits, revenue distribution, working conditions, travel, etc. Failure to reach an agreement does not necessarily mean there is an immediate lockout. There is still time to agree to extend the term of the current agreement to continue negotiations.

As we wait for a new CBA, let’s look at some of the best available wings in this offseason. A reminder that in all basketball, a wing is a player who can play either the shooting guard (2) or small forward (3) positions.

Best shooting guard free agents

Allisha Gray: The Atlanta Dream guard had a career-best season in 2025, earning her first All-WNBA First Team selection and being named a WNBA All-Star starter. She set the Atlanta Dream's single-season scoring record and surpassed 4,000 career points and 400 career 3-pointers. Gray also led the league in minutes played. It’s very unlikely the Dream, who had a surprisingly successful season before elimination in the first round of the playoffs, will want to let Gray walk.

Arike Ogunbowale: Ogunbowale has been the face of the Dallas Wings since being selected No. 5 in the 2019 draft, but is coming off a rough 2025. The guard played just 29 games this season because of knee tendinitis and recorded the lowest scoring average (15.5 points per game) and field goal percentage (36.4) of her WNBA career. If the Wings decide to rebuild around Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, then Ogunbowale could be on the move.

Kelsey Mitchell: The Indiana Fever will likely make resigning the guard a No. 1 priority. As injuries plagued the Fever, Mitchell kept their season alive, leading the WNBA in 3-pointers made (111) and was second in total points scored (890). Mitchell led all guards in scoring average and total points scored. Behind her scoring, the Fever won a franchise-record 24 regular-season games before reaching Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals. The Fever will want her back, especially with star Caitlin Clark hopefully rehabbing all offseason to prepare for a comeback third year.

DiJonai Carrington: The Minnesota Lynx were supposed to make and win the WNBA Finals this season. There’s not much they should want to change, besides hopefully getting Carrington back and healthy. The guard missed the final stretch of the regular season with a shoulder injury and the semifinals due to a left foot injury. The 2024 WNBA’s Most Improved Player was stranded twice before her injuries, ending with the Lynx averaging 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Courtney Williams: Williams expressed her desire to return to the Lynx. In six playoff games, Williams averaged 15.7 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 steals per game. It was just the guard’s second season in Minnesota after being drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2016 and playing with the Connecticut Sun, Atlanta Dream, and Chicago Sky.

Best small forward free agents

Satou Sabally: Before being ruled out of Game 4, the Phoenix Mercury star was on a postseason tear, leading the team with averages of 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in 10 games. The three-time All-Star joined Phoenix in a trade this season because she wanted to compete, so it’s likely the Mercury will make a play to bring her back.

DeWanna Bonner: The veteran guard/forward signed with the Phoenix Mercury in July for the remainder of the season – the same team that drafted her in 2009. At 6’4’’, she is known for her versatility both in the post and on the perimeter.

Gabby Williams: An elite defender and versatile player, the Seattle Storm forward led the WNBA in steals (2.3) in the regular season and was instrumental in their reaching the postseason. But maybe the departure of head coach Noelle Quinn will lead Williams to stay — or go, too.