Fansided

Ranking the CB NFL Draft prospects at the Senior Bowl after practices

Here are the official corner rankings following an impressive Senior Bowl week. They performed well at all levels.

By Colton Edwards

Reese's Senior Bowl 2025 - Practice
Reese's Senior Bowl 2025 - Practice / Derick E. Hingle/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Cornerbacks have not received much attention in discussions about the 2025 NFL Draft until now. However, after the three practice sessions, that may have changed due to the performances of Western Kentucky's Upton Stout, Florida State's Azareye'h Thomas, Louisville's Quincy Riley and others.

Upton Stout, who is a personal favorite, excelled as a press corner, nickel, and off-ball defensive back throughout the camp. He effectively tracked his receivers with good footwork, hip fluidity and burst to stay inside the hip pockets and prevent separation.

Azareye'h Thomas was a media and fan favorite throughout the camp. He excelled in various situations, including press-man coverage and off-ball responsibilities. Thomas possesses the length and instincts desired in a cornerback, along with good read-and-react ability.

Quincy Riley, like Upton Stout, impressed during practice, and his film stood out throughout the week. He is a fluid athlete with good footwork and ball skills. He primarily excels in zone coverage but also demonstrated his capability in man coverage.

Full list of cornerbacks participating in the Senior Bowl:

Senior Bowl Corners:

Measurables:

Darien Porter (Iowa State)

6'2" - 197lbs - 79" Wing

Brandon Adams (Georgia Tech)

6'1" - 186lbs - 76" Wing

Trey Amos (Ole Miss)

6'0" - 195lbs - 77" Wing

Johnathan Edwards (Tulane)

6'0" - 203lbs - 77" Wing

Maxwell Hariston (Kentucky)

5'11" - 179lbs - 76" Wing

Tommi Hill (Nebraska)

6'0" - 210lbs - 79" Wing

Bilhal Kone (Western Michigan)

6'1" - 186lbs - 74" Wing

Mac McWilliams (UCF)

5'10" - 181lbs - 72" Wing

Jacob Parrish (Kansas State)

5'9" - 196lbs - 75" Wing

Quincy Riley (Louisville)

5'10" - 192lbs - 73" Wing

Jaylin Smith (USC)

5'10" - 182lbs - 74" Wing

Upton Stout (Western Kentucky)

5'8" - 178lbs - 73" Wing

Dorian Strong (Virginia Tech)

6'0" - 179lbs - 75" Wing

Azareye'h Thomas (Florida State)

6'1" - 191lbs - 77" Wing

Their official Senior Bowl measurements (height, weight, and length) from the event will be listed. The Senior Bowl wraps up with the big game on Saturday. Live coverage will be available on NFL Network at 1 p.m. ET.

CB Rankings:

  1. Upton Stout (Western Kentucky)
  2. Azareye'h Thomas (Florida State)
  3. Trey Amos (Ole Miss)
  4. Quincy Riley (Louisville)
  5. Mac McWilliams (UCF)
  6. Maxwell Hariston (Kentucky)
  7. Darien Porter (Iowa State)
  8. Bilhal Kone (Western Michigan)
  9. Brandon Adams (Georgia Tech)
  10. Tommi Hill (Nebraska)
  11. Jacob Parrish (Kansas State)
  12. Jaylin Smith (USC)
  13. Johnathan Edwards (Tulane)
  14. Dorian Strong (Virginia Tech)

feed

Home/NFL Draft