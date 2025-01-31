Ranking the CB NFL Draft prospects at the Senior Bowl after practices
Cornerbacks have not received much attention in discussions about the 2025 NFL Draft until now. However, after the three practice sessions, that may have changed due to the performances of Western Kentucky's Upton Stout, Florida State's Azareye'h Thomas, Louisville's Quincy Riley and others.
Upton Stout, who is a personal favorite, excelled as a press corner, nickel, and off-ball defensive back throughout the camp. He effectively tracked his receivers with good footwork, hip fluidity and burst to stay inside the hip pockets and prevent separation.
Azareye'h Thomas was a media and fan favorite throughout the camp. He excelled in various situations, including press-man coverage and off-ball responsibilities. Thomas possesses the length and instincts desired in a cornerback, along with good read-and-react ability.
Quincy Riley, like Upton Stout, impressed during practice, and his film stood out throughout the week. He is a fluid athlete with good footwork and ball skills. He primarily excels in zone coverage but also demonstrated his capability in man coverage.
Full list of cornerbacks participating in the Senior Bowl:
Senior Bowl Corners:
Measurables:
Darien Porter (Iowa State)
6'2" - 197lbs - 79" Wing
Brandon Adams (Georgia Tech)
6'1" - 186lbs - 76" Wing
Trey Amos (Ole Miss)
6'0" - 195lbs - 77" Wing
Johnathan Edwards (Tulane)
6'0" - 203lbs - 77" Wing
Maxwell Hariston (Kentucky)
5'11" - 179lbs - 76" Wing
Tommi Hill (Nebraska)
6'0" - 210lbs - 79" Wing
Bilhal Kone (Western Michigan)
6'1" - 186lbs - 74" Wing
Mac McWilliams (UCF)
5'10" - 181lbs - 72" Wing
Jacob Parrish (Kansas State)
5'9" - 196lbs - 75" Wing
Quincy Riley (Louisville)
5'10" - 192lbs - 73" Wing
Jaylin Smith (USC)
5'10" - 182lbs - 74" Wing
Upton Stout (Western Kentucky)
5'8" - 178lbs - 73" Wing
Dorian Strong (Virginia Tech)
6'0" - 179lbs - 75" Wing
Azareye'h Thomas (Florida State)
6'1" - 191lbs - 77" Wing
Their official Senior Bowl measurements (height, weight, and length) from the event will be listed. The Senior Bowl wraps up with the big game on Saturday. Live coverage will be available on NFL Network at 1 p.m. ET.
CB Rankings:
- Upton Stout (Western Kentucky)
- Azareye'h Thomas (Florida State)
- Trey Amos (Ole Miss)
- Quincy Riley (Louisville)
- Mac McWilliams (UCF)
- Maxwell Hariston (Kentucky)
- Darien Porter (Iowa State)
- Bilhal Kone (Western Michigan)
- Brandon Adams (Georgia Tech)
- Tommi Hill (Nebraska)
- Jacob Parrish (Kansas State)
- Jaylin Smith (USC)
- Johnathan Edwards (Tulane)
- Dorian Strong (Virginia Tech)