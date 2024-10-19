Fansided

Ranking College Football Playoff contenders in Week 8 by head coach buyout money

One would think being in the College Football Playoff mix would come with a big coaching buyout.

By John Buhler

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
Because most college football programs are at public universities, what a head coach makes has to be publicly disclosed. Thus, we are able to know the incentives baked into every coach's contract at a public school. While private schools do not have to do this, agents usually let it slip what a head coach makes in order to help their other clients make more. They do not want that to be in the dark.

With Week 8's action underway, I think this would be a great time to see what the buyouts would be for all of the head coaches of serious College Football Playoff contenders. Obviously, not all of the 26 head coaches are going to lead their teams to the playoff. These 26 coaches of note were selected for this exercise because their teams all have at least a 10-percent chance of making the playoff.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, here is every college football head coach's buyout money whose team has at least a 10-percent chance of making the College Football Playoff midway through.

Head Coach

College Football Team

Buyout Money

1. Kirby Smart

Georgia Bulldogs

$118,083,333

2. Kalen DeBoer

Alabama Crimson Tide

$70,050,000

3. Brian Kelly

LSU Tigers

$68,778,333

4. Dabo Swinney

Clemson Tigers

$60,000,000

5. James Franklin

Penn State Nittany Lions

$56,666,667

6. Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns

$55,044,583

7. Dan Lanning

Oregon Ducks

$45,366,667

8. Josh Heupel

Tennessee Volunteers

$37,500,000

9. Ryan Day

Ohio State Buckeyes

$37,276,042

10. Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss Rebels

$36,590,000

11. Chris Klieman

Kansas State Wildcats

$29,625,000

12. Eliah Drinkwitz

Missouri Tigers

$28,312,500

13. Mike Elko

Texas A&M Aggies

$27,124,985

14. Curt Cignetti

Indiana Hoosiers

$17,000,000

15. Matt Campbell

Iowa State Cyclones

$16,333,333

16. Jeff Monken

Army Black Knights

$7,545,833

17. Barry Odom

UNLV Rebels

$6,156,666

18. Spencer Danielson

Boise State Broncos

$3,972,525

19. Bob Chesney

James Madison Dukes

$2,820,000

20. Jake Dickert

Washington State Cougars

$2,531,250

Mario Cristobal

Miami Hurricanes

$7,783,059 (School Pay)

Pat Narduzzi

Pittsburgh Panthers

$6,699,551 (School Pay)

Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

$6,687,754 (School Pay)

Rhett Lashlee

SMU Mustangs

$2,360,640 (School Pay)

Brian Newberry

Navy Midshipmen

$1,800,000 (School Pay)

Kalani Sitake

BYU Cougars

N/A

Mike Norvell, Matt Rhule, Brent Venables, Mark Stoops, Jedd Fisch, Luke Fickell, Jonathan Smith, Jeff Brohm, Kirk Ferentz, Bret Bielema, Greg Schiano and Lance Leipold's teams do not have at least a10 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff this season, even though their buyouts are high.

Of the 26 head coaches leading teams with a 10-percent or better chance of making the playoff entering Week 8, six did not have buyouts attached to their names. Coaches like Mario Cristobal, Marcus Freeman, Rhett Lashlee and Kalani Sitake all coach at private schools. Brian Newberry coaches at the United States Naval Academy. Pittsburgh is also Pitt, so that has to explain this.

Let's unpack this a little more, possibly indicating who could be due for a huge pay raise here soon.

Head coaching buyouts for serious College Football Playoff contenders

When you look at essentially the top half of coaches listed above, they are all making serious money. Georgia would need to play over nine figures to move on from Kirby Smart. They are not, but that is what it would cost. Kalen DeBoer's buyout is over $70 million at Alabama. Even Mike Elko's buyout at Texas A&M is over $27 million. Three times the better coach over Jimbo Fisher for a third of the price!

The next tier of coaches are very interesting. Curt Cignetti and Matt Campbell are not making a ton compared to the best coaches in college football. They have their non-traditional powers at 6-0 through seven weeks. If a downtrodden program wants to reignite itself, they can be had for the right price. The same applies to the slew of others whose buyouts are disclosed at less than $10 million.

As far as potential movement is concerned upward beyond this season, I would keep an eye on coaches like Campbell, Barry Odom and Jake Dickert for sure. As far as lofty buyouts are concerned, Ryan Day can get bought out if he fails at Ohio State. While Josh Heupel is not going to leave, Lane Kiffin might. I think anything under $40 million is doable if the right booster wants to write a big check.

Truth be told, this is what coaches leading playoff-contending teams buyouts will always look like.

