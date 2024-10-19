Ranking College Football Playoff contenders in Week 8 by head coach buyout money
By John Buhler
Because most college football programs are at public universities, what a head coach makes has to be publicly disclosed. Thus, we are able to know the incentives baked into every coach's contract at a public school. While private schools do not have to do this, agents usually let it slip what a head coach makes in order to help their other clients make more. They do not want that to be in the dark.
With Week 8's action underway, I think this would be a great time to see what the buyouts would be for all of the head coaches of serious College Football Playoff contenders. Obviously, not all of the 26 head coaches are going to lead their teams to the playoff. These 26 coaches of note were selected for this exercise because their teams all have at least a 10-percent chance of making the playoff.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, here is every college football head coach's buyout money whose team has at least a 10-percent chance of making the College Football Playoff midway through.
Head Coach
College Football Team
Buyout Money
1. Kirby Smart
Georgia Bulldogs
$118,083,333
2. Kalen DeBoer
Alabama Crimson Tide
$70,050,000
3. Brian Kelly
LSU Tigers
$68,778,333
4. Dabo Swinney
Clemson Tigers
$60,000,000
5. James Franklin
Penn State Nittany Lions
$56,666,667
6. Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns
$55,044,583
7. Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks
$45,366,667
8. Josh Heupel
Tennessee Volunteers
$37,500,000
9. Ryan Day
Ohio State Buckeyes
$37,276,042
10. Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Rebels
$36,590,000
11. Chris Klieman
Kansas State Wildcats
$29,625,000
12. Eliah Drinkwitz
Missouri Tigers
$28,312,500
13. Mike Elko
Texas A&M Aggies
$27,124,985
14. Curt Cignetti
Indiana Hoosiers
$17,000,000
15. Matt Campbell
Iowa State Cyclones
$16,333,333
16. Jeff Monken
Army Black Knights
$7,545,833
17. Barry Odom
UNLV Rebels
$6,156,666
18. Spencer Danielson
Boise State Broncos
$3,972,525
19. Bob Chesney
James Madison Dukes
$2,820,000
20. Jake Dickert
Washington State Cougars
$2,531,250
Mario Cristobal
Miami Hurricanes
$7,783,059 (School Pay)
Pat Narduzzi
Pittsburgh Panthers
$6,699,551 (School Pay)
Marcus Freeman
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
$6,687,754 (School Pay)
Rhett Lashlee
SMU Mustangs
$2,360,640 (School Pay)
Brian Newberry
Navy Midshipmen
$1,800,000 (School Pay)
Kalani Sitake
BYU Cougars
N/A
Mike Norvell, Matt Rhule, Brent Venables, Mark Stoops, Jedd Fisch, Luke Fickell, Jonathan Smith, Jeff Brohm, Kirk Ferentz, Bret Bielema, Greg Schiano and Lance Leipold's teams do not have at least a10 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff this season, even though their buyouts are high.
Of the 26 head coaches leading teams with a 10-percent or better chance of making the playoff entering Week 8, six did not have buyouts attached to their names. Coaches like Mario Cristobal, Marcus Freeman, Rhett Lashlee and Kalani Sitake all coach at private schools. Brian Newberry coaches at the United States Naval Academy. Pittsburgh is also Pitt, so that has to explain this.
Let's unpack this a little more, possibly indicating who could be due for a huge pay raise here soon.
Head coaching buyouts for serious College Football Playoff contenders
When you look at essentially the top half of coaches listed above, they are all making serious money. Georgia would need to play over nine figures to move on from Kirby Smart. They are not, but that is what it would cost. Kalen DeBoer's buyout is over $70 million at Alabama. Even Mike Elko's buyout at Texas A&M is over $27 million. Three times the better coach over Jimbo Fisher for a third of the price!
The next tier of coaches are very interesting. Curt Cignetti and Matt Campbell are not making a ton compared to the best coaches in college football. They have their non-traditional powers at 6-0 through seven weeks. If a downtrodden program wants to reignite itself, they can be had for the right price. The same applies to the slew of others whose buyouts are disclosed at less than $10 million.
As far as potential movement is concerned upward beyond this season, I would keep an eye on coaches like Campbell, Barry Odom and Jake Dickert for sure. As far as lofty buyouts are concerned, Ryan Day can get bought out if he fails at Ohio State. While Josh Heupel is not going to leave, Lane Kiffin might. I think anything under $40 million is doable if the right booster wants to write a big check.
Truth be told, this is what coaches leading playoff-contending teams buyouts will always look like.